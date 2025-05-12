How live in care in Wakefield helped one client stay where she belongs

After a fall, one client feared she'd have to leave her much-loved home. But with live-in care from Radfield Home Care Wakefield & Huddersfield, she didn’t have to. .

“I wasn’t sure about living with someone I didn’t know, but I wanted to stay at home—and this made my family happy too.”

Initially with another provider, the family switched to Radfield on a recommendation and haven’t looked back

With a dedicated live-in Care Professional, there is always someone present to offer support, companionship, and reassurance. For this client, that means safety, familiarity, and continued independence:

“I have someone with me all the time, someone who looks after my home and me, someone who also becomes a friend or a companion.”

Living at home means waking up to countryside views, feeding birds in the garden, enjoying the company of her beloved cat Susie, and receiving daily visits from family. Nothing about her lifestyle has changed, except now, there’s peace of mind for everyone involved.

“I am sitting in my own home with my belongings around me, photos and lots and lots of memories.”

What Makes Radfield’s Live-In Care Different?

Radfield’s Live In Care service in Wakefield & Huddersfield is fully personalised and built around each person’s lifestyle and choices. For this client, it includes:

Choosing when to wake, eat, and rest.

Keeping her own GP and local services

Staying close to neighbours, friends, and nature.

Receiving help with meals, hydration, and medication.

Maintaining a routine filled with comfort, dignity, and companionship.

“My home is full of memories that are kept alive as long as I live here.”

A Home Filled with Life, Not Just a Place to Stay

At Radfield Home Care, we’re proud to support individuals who wish to stay at home and live life their way. Our fully managed, CQC-regulated live in care service in Wakefield & Huddersfield offers a real alternative to residential care — one where life carries on in a way that feels just right.

“Live-in care means I can still enjoy my life, my home, my memories — and not have to go into a care home. There’s nothing I don’t like about it.”

Want to Learn More?

To find out how our live in care services in Wakefield, Huddersfield and surrounding areas could help you or your loved one stay connected to home, family, and life, call us on 01924 692 163, email [email protected] or explore our services.

Let us help you live well, your way.