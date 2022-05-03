HSBC will close its Pontefract branch on September 22

HSBC is closing its Pontefract branch later this year

Last week we reported that Pontefract and Castleford MP Yvette Cooper met with bank officials to raise her concerns over the closure - one of 69 branches being closed by HSBC across the country. She asked how many customers used the bank branch frequently to assess the impact the closure will have on the town.

In their reply the spokesman said: "The Pontefract branch is planned to close on September 22. The specific number of branch customers is commercially sensitive, so not something we are able to share.

The statement went on: "The decision to re-shape the network and invest in a wider package of support and different formats follows an increasing preference for mobile and online banking, which has accelerated since the start of the pandemic.

"Less than 50 per cent of the bank’s customers now actively use its branch network, with the average footfall declining over 50 per cent since 2017, faster than any point in the last decade.

"We need to take action to make sure we have a sustainable branch network that is fit for the future.

"There will always be a role for branches but we need to start thinking beyond the traditional branch network in terms of customer support.

"Our future branch model encompasses a broader range of local support beyond the traditional bank branch, it includes community pop-ups, colleague-assisted digital support, free tablet devices for vulnerable customers where digital servicing will support them, as well as continued use of the Post Office network.

"When we announce these changes to local customers we formally provide them with at least 12 weeks’ notice during which time we will be doing our utmost to help any customers that have concerns.

"Our branch staff will be available to talk through the many alternative ways of banking and we will take steps to make contact with each and every vulnerable customer to talk them through their options.