'I can't believe I have been here 35 years': Wakefield dental worker celebrates more than three decades of service

A dental care team in Wakefield have been celebrating the 35th service anniversary of its much-loved colleague, Kerry Potts.

Staff of mydentist Bond Street gathered at the dental practice to celebrate Kerry’s 35 years of dedication to both her community and the dental care provider.

The team marked the milestone with a celebratory lunch, where Kerry was fittingly gifted with a crown, flowers and presents in appreciation of her ongoing commitment to the community and dental practice.

Kerry began her journey with mydentist as a trainee dental nurse in 1989 at 16-years-old, enjoying her role and later progressing to Head Receptionist, playing a vital role in supporting the community of Wakefield with their orthodontic care.

Kerry Potts is celebratig 35 years service.

Kerry notably goes above and beyond in providing her colleagues with support, providing her expertise not only to her immediate team but also to mydentist practices in Ossett and Doncaster.

"I cannot believe I have been here 35 years,” she said.

"I've grown up in this workplace, from being a 16-year-old trainee dental nurse to Head Receptionist. My best memory is being spoiled on my 50th birthday by my wonderful colleagues (and receiving a bottle of champagne from Tom Riall, Executive Chairman of mydentist!).

"I've been able to get to know the patients really well over the years, which I've really enjoyed, too."

Taylor Warby, Practice Manager at mydentist Bond Street, Wakefield, said: "Kerry's friendliness and passion for patient care have made her an invaluable asset. She goes above and beyond for our patients daily, and her bubbly personality makes every new team member feel welcome."