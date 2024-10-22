Iceland's The Food Warehouse store to open in Wakefield with huge giveaways and freebies

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Iceland Foods has announced it will be opening the doors to a brand-new The Food Warehouse store in Wakefield this November.

The store will be at Westgate Retail Park and will officially open to the public on Tuesday, November 5, bringing with it an estimated 25 additional jobs.

To celebrate the store opening, The Food Warehouse will be giving away £1,000 worth of The Food Warehouse vouchers to the first 100 customers in the queue, plus a free tray of Ferrero Rocher to the first 200 customers through the checkouts.

The Food Warehouse was introduced in 2014, with stores often double the size of traditional Iceland stores, offering a much larger range of goods and bigger packs for even better value.

The stores are designed to look like a warehouse, with wide shopping aisles and large spaces.

For one day only, The Food Warehouse in Wakefield will have seven deals available to customers across the store.

And the fun doesn’t stop there, every customer in the queue before 7.30am on the November 5 will be given a raffle ticket which will see them entered into a free prize draw, with five lucky winners given the chance to take part in a supermarket sweep-style challenge.

Each customer will have the entire store to themselves for two minutes and will get to fill their trolley with whatever they’d like.

Furthermore, just before the doors to the new store open at 7.50am, additional winners will be drawn for the further 10 prizes on offer, including Tower 2-in-1 Blender and Grinders and Tower 4 Litre Air Fryers.

Customers will also be invited to guess how many sweets are in the jar for a chance to win a free Daewoo Double Drawer Air Fryer.

Kristian Barrett, Group Retail Director at Iceland Foods, said: “We’re very excited to be opening our new Wakefield store.

"We’re hard at work getting everything set up and ready to go and we can’t wait to open our doors to the local community.”

The Wakefield store will be open Monday to Saturday from the November 5 onwards from 8am-10pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 4pm on Sunday.

Anyone interested in applying for a role at the new Wakefield store should visit www.icelandcareers.co.uk