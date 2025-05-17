In pictures: All the winners at the West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2025

Hosted by Rich Williams, the awards ceremony at the Cedar Court Hotel in Bradford saw prizes presented to talented apprentices and their impressive employers from across the region.

The full list of sponsors for the event include: Bradford District Credit Union, Bradford College, Cedar Court Hotels, FDM Group, Luminate Education Group, Springfield Training, Yorkshire Water and the Yorkshire and Humber Apprenticeship Ambassador Network.

A raffle on the night raised £1,600 for the event’s charity partner, Aphasia Support.

Here are photos of the winners of each category.

1 . West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2025 All of the award winners on stage Photo: Allan McKenzie/AMGP.co.uk Photo Sales

2 . Intermediate Apprentice of the Year Wayne Topley, MD of Cedar Court Hotels Group, presents the award to Ellie Brown, of Kids Planet Photo: Allan McKenzie/AMGP.co.uk Photo Sales

3 . Advanced Apprentice of the Year Judith Jackson, head of apprenticeships and business development at Bradford College, with award winner Rafael Surdu, of Catch Leeds Photo: Allan McKenzie/AMGP.co.uk Photo Sales

4 . Higher Apprentice of the Year Charlie Brady, of EN:Able Futures Photo: Allan McKenzie/AMGP.co.uk Photo Sales