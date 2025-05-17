In pictures: All the winners at the West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2025

By Dominic Brown
Published 17th May 2025, 08:00 BST
Talented individuals and companies were celebrated at the fourth annual West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards.

Hosted by Rich Williams, the awards ceremony at the Cedar Court Hotel in Bradford saw prizes presented to talented apprentices and their impressive employers from across the region.

The full list of sponsors for the event include: Bradford District Credit Union, Bradford College, Cedar Court Hotels, FDM Group, Luminate Education Group, Springfield Training, Yorkshire Water and the Yorkshire and Humber Apprenticeship Ambassador Network.

A raffle on the night raised £1,600 for the event’s charity partner, Aphasia Support.

Here are photos of the winners of each category.

All of the award winners on stage

1. West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2025

All of the award winners on stage Photo: Allan McKenzie/AMGP.co.uk

Wayne Topley, MD of Cedar Court Hotels Group, presents the award to Ellie Brown, of Kids Planet

2. Intermediate Apprentice of the Year

Wayne Topley, MD of Cedar Court Hotels Group, presents the award to Ellie Brown, of Kids Planet Photo: Allan McKenzie/AMGP.co.uk

Judith Jackson, head of apprenticeships and business development at Bradford College, with award winner Rafael Surdu, of Catch Leeds

3. Advanced Apprentice of the Year

Judith Jackson, head of apprenticeships and business development at Bradford College, with award winner Rafael Surdu, of Catch Leeds Photo: Allan McKenzie/AMGP.co.uk

Charlie Brady, of EN:Able Futures

4. Higher Apprentice of the Year

Charlie Brady, of EN:Able Futures Photo: Allan McKenzie/AMGP.co.uk

