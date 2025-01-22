Integrated Utility Services launches recruitment drive to support business growth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Integrated Utility Services (IUS) is excited to announce its early 2025 recruitment drive as the company expands to meet increasing demand and drive innovation in utility solutions.

The company is recruiting for a diverse range of roles across its two offices in Stockton-on-Tees and Wakefield, as well as across the UK and Ireland to strengthen its team and continue delivering high-quality services to clients. The positions available include:

Design Manager

Integrated Utility Services Van

Project Manager – Ireland

Project Manager – Scotland Jointer

Tendering & Estimating Engineer

CAD Technician

Integrated Uitlity Services Team on Site

Senior Authorised Person

OHL Planner

Debt Coordinator

Major Projects Bid Manager

Protection Engineer

HSQE Manager

These roles represent an incredible opportunity for professionals seeking to grow their careers within an innovative and supportive organisation.

As a valued part of the Northern Powergrid Group, IUS offers competitive salaries, comprehensive benefits packages, and an inclusive work environment. Employees have access to tailored training and development programs, empowering them to achieve their professional goals while upholding the company’s core business values.

“We are thrilled to offer these exciting career opportunities as we grow our business and expand our capabilities,” said Fay Stafford, HR Business Partner at IUS and Northern Powergrid. “At Integrated Utility Services, our people are at the heart of our success. We’re committed to progressing an effective workplace where talent thrives, and employees feel valued and supported.”

Integrated Utility Services encourages applications from motivated individuals looking to contribute to the highest level of safety, customer service and meaningful projects in the utilities sector.

How to Apply: Interested candidates are invited to explore the available roles and submit their applications by visiting our careers page at www.ius.co.uk/working-for-IUS

About Integrated Utility Services:Integrated Utility Services (IUS) is a leading provider of utility infrastructure solutions, delivering reliable and innovative services across the UK and Ireland. As part of the Northern Powergrid Group, IUS is committed to delivering excellence, sustainability, and value to clients and stakeholders.