International jewellery brand Lovisa opening up at Junction 32
Opening on April 2, Lovisa will be situated between Radley and Weird Fish in a popular location of the centre.
The new opening will be a welcome addition to Junction 32, complementing its expanding fashion offering, with Dune, Lucy & Yak and Flannel’s having opened in 2024.
What started as a vision for on-trend fashion jewellery at ready-to-wear prices, Lovisa fast became a fashion-forward brand that caters to everyone.
Following its launch in 2010, Lovisa is now operating in over 45 countries across the globe, with more than 900 stores.
In addition to the opening of Lovisa, Suit Direct is delighted to showcase its newly refurbished store at Junction 32 this Spring.
With a fresh and elevated new look, Suit Direct continues to offer its customers an extensive range of high-quality suits for every occasion.
Darren Winter, Centre Manager at Junction 32 said: “We’re delighted to be welcoming Lovisa to our line-up of brands as our fashion offering continues to grow.
"Through new store openings and existing store refits, we hope to entice new and existing customers through the door.”
A spokesperson from Lovisa added: “We’re delighted to grow our presence in the North East of England with our new store at Junction 32.
"Lovisa is continuing to grow at pace and extending our reach across the UK is a priority for the brand’s development.”
