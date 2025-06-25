A Wakefield restaurant which was recently voted the best steakhouse in the UK has revealed ambitions to become the “best in the world.”

Three Flames Steakhouse – located on Wakefield Road in Lupset – was voted the Best Steakhouse in the UK at the International Restaurant Awards in June.

Owner Ilham Shamchiyev described the awards ceremony – which took place in Dubai – as “spectacular” and that winning the category was a reflection of his team’s “passion, hard work [and] dedication.”

Not satisfied with just being the best steakhouse in the UK, however, Ilham plans to take his restaurant to the next level.

Ilham Shamchiyev, owner of Three Flames Steakhouse in Wakefield, picked up the Best Steakhouse in the UK award in Dubai in June. Picture: Ilham Shamchiyev

He said: “I am really pushing to make it the best one.”

“Not just best in the UK, but best in the world,” he added.

Ilham, who lives in Wakefield, set up the family business just over two years ago, and this is the restaurant’s first award.

Ilham said he was inspired to open the steakhouse after visiting a restaurant owned by Nusret Gökçe – a Turkish restauranteur better known as ‘Salt Bae’ – about 15 years ago.

The steakhouse is located on Wakefield Road in Lupset. Picture: Google

Ilham said: “I fell in love with the concept. I always wanted to bring that to the UK.”

When asked what makes Three Flames special, Ilham said: “We always try to buy the best quality meat, always have a team meeting to make things improve, we are always working on new things – we want to do the best not just for business but for customer experience.”

He described the awards as a “huge moment” for the Three Flames team, adding that they are aiming to make things “better and better.”

“[A] big thank you to everyone for their support; for the whole team and the customers. We have a lot of loyal customers and I am grateful,” he added.

The International Restaurant Awards celebrates “excellence and innovation in the culinary world” and is part of the Golden Tree Awards.

More than 3,000 brands participate in the awards from the Middle East, Asia, Europe, Africa, America, and Oceania. Winners are selected based on nine criteria, including reviews, management, menu options and voting.

More information can be found at: https://therestaurantaward.com/about-the-awards