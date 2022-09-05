Ison Harrison opens new branch in Wakefield

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured Ison Harrison’s Jonathan Wearing, Faye Chadwick and Dominic Mackenzie.jpg

Since becoming a 100% employee-owned business at the beginning of the year, Ison Harrison has experienced significant growth in the number of people and businesses that it acts for and the opening of its 17th office will further strengthen the firm’s foothold within the region.

The new Wakefield office, located at 4-6 Cross Street, boasts a team of legal experts led by branch manager Faye Chadwick, a conveyancing solicitor and expert in new build property law. Faye joined the property team in 2020 and has 10 years’ experience working in conveyancing.

Joining Faye in the new office will be conveyancing colleagues Charlotte Oxby, Katie Henstock and Dayne Bailey-Mayfield while Arooj Begum will be providing a family law service. The firm will also be recruiting for a variety of support roles.

Dominic Mackenzie, who is a director at Ison Harrison, will be providing a wills and probate service for clients at the Wakefield office. Dominic, who is from Wakefield, is the firm’s divisional head of wills and probate. Since he joined the firm he has grown the wills and probate department to be one of the largest of its type in the area. Ison Harrison hold more than 50,000 wills for people across Wakefield and Yorkshire.

In addition to the key services of property, family law and wills and probate, the new Wakefield office will handle all legal matters, personal and business, via its network of regional offices and the vast and broad experience of its in-house lawyers.

Managing partner Jonathan Wearing said: “We’re excited to open our 17th office in the region, which is our first foray into Wakefield. This latest launch sees us further consolidate our position in West Yorkshire. It continues our progressive expansion enabling us to broaden our offering of the full range of legal services through a network of offices spanning the Yorkshire region. Our clients value the ability to access local legal advice by approaching a large and established modern law firm with a prominent high street presence to meet their needs.