The proposals were for the southbound side of Woolley Edge services on the M1 near Bretton.

A planning case officer report said: “Whilst it is noted that the scheme would be acceptable having regards to design, residential amenity, highways safety, flood risk and drainage and trees, subject to conditions, the construction of a new building would result in significant harm to the openness of the green belt.

"The construction of a new building on the application site, due to its permanence, height and overall mass, would result in harm to the openness of the green belt and would restrict the views across the site, from the development which currently exists.

Woolley Edge services southbound. Picture by Google

"Therefore, the proposal would be visually more harmful, due to the loss of openness on site, and would reduce the spatial aspects of the application site.”

The report notes that there is another KFC drive-thru a 10 minute drive away at Calder Grove Business Park.

The service station currently has a Costa, Burger King, Krispy Kreme, M&S and WHS Smiths.

A further planning application for a drive-thru Greggs bakery on the northbound side of the service station has not yet been decided.

An environmental statement submitted in support of the proposals argued the plans would not be damaging.

It said: “The proposed development is not anticipated to have an impact on the designated sites within 2km due to distance from each site.

"Within the survey area there is virtually no vegetation cover, and it is considered that there are no ecological constraints within the buffer zone both sides feature areas of existing soft landscaping which comprise low-quality habitats with minimal ecological value.

"Habitats within the buffer zone are at risk of degradation, disturbance and habitat loss throughout the construction and operational phase of the developments however this would not result in any significant impact given the small scale of the proposals and the low value of the habitats.

"Potential exists for ecological enhancements post-development.

"Landscaping proposals could incorporate habitats of better condition and/or greater ecological value.