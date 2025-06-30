King in the North: Impressive archery and chess hub opens in Wakefield - with visitors travelling up from London to explore

A brand new archery and chess centre has opened up in Wakefield city centre.

King in the North, on Thornes Lane Wharf, officially opened up its doors to the public last month.

The hub, which is the first of its kind within the district, offers a variety of activities with visitors able to try their hand at chess or take part in specialist archery classes.

On what inspired the exciting business venture, founder, Zak Jahangir, said: “Growing up, I spent countless hours watching my older brothers play chess. I was too young to compete, but I was always nearby, fascinated.

King in the North opened on Thornes Lane Wharf on May 3.

"In those early years, chess captured my imagination, not only for its complexity but for the way it brought people together in thoughtful silence, locked in strategic battle.”

When developing the business, Zak began playing chess with his brother at his cricket centre – something that became a daily occurance and something the pair both looked forward to.

Zak continued: “Over countless cups of tea and coffee, we played game after game, sometimes in silence, other times discussing grand ideas about life, creativity, and business.

"As the years passed – five, to be exact – we began to think: could we share this experience with others? Not just the game of chess, but the whole environment – tea, biscuits, music, conversation, and competition.

Chess players can sit on vast leather throne chairs whilst they face their opponents.

"We dreamed of creating a space where the game was elevated and honoured, yet still accessible and warm.”

Inspired by Zak’s childhood love of fantasy movies and series, like ‘Lord of the Rings’ and ‘Game of Thrones’, the idea of combining chess and archery arose.

“Drawing from our shared love of fantasy worlds and medieval lore, the idea of pairing chess with archery seemed fitting.” Zak said.

"Chess is a battle of minds; archery, a test of precision and focus – both noble pursuits rooted in discipline and imagination”.

The new centre has seen dozens of eager archers and chess players through their doors since opening last month.

Over two years, the pair began to transform the space above the old cricket centre, turning it into the fantasy-inspired archery and chess centre they had imagined.

"We poured ourselves into the transformation of that space. We weren’t just building a venue – we were building a world.”

With the decor inspired by the aesthetics of medieval fantasy, the vast space features numerous archery targets as well as leather throne chairs, for chess players to face their opponents opposite 20-inch oak boards placed on top of handcrafted medieval-style wooden tables.

Since opening on May 3, King in the North has seen dozens of visitors take part in their archery classes and face new opponents in strategic games of chess.

King in the North has also announced the creation of two new clubs - a chess club, and an archery club.

On celebrating the first month of King in the North being open, Zak said: “The response from the Yorkshire and surrounding communities has been incredible.

"We've even had visitors travel from as far as London just to experience the space they saw online!

“Whether you’re an experienced player or total beginner, there’s something here for you”.

From July 1, the centre is also launching their new archery club and chess club.

Both clubs are open to visitors of all abilities.

To find out more about the clubs, or to book in, visit: https://kinginthenorth.co.uk/