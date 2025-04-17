Kinsley development wins prestigious construction award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Vico Homes and Hoober Urban Partnerships have won The Bricks Site Recognition Award by LABC Warranty for the high standards of construction and site management at their Tombridge Crescent development.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site in Kinsley, built by Hoober Urban Partnerships, was recognised for the standards of workmanship and the overall management of the site, including health and safety and general tidiness.

The work has seen four derelict houses demolished and regenerated into 27 new affordable homes which will be managed by Vico Homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the new development, Vico Homes had access to grant funding through a Strategic Partnership with Homes England, the Government’s housing and regeneration agency, which will deliver more than 4,000 affordable homes by March 2028.

Left to right: Gary Wilson, Business Development Manager at LABC Warranty, Joe Stead, Contracts Manager at Hoober Urban Partnerships, Robert Hutton, New Build Surveyor at Vico Homes, David Hamblin, Site Manager at Hoober Urban Partnerships, Kris Brooke, Risk Management Surveyor at LABC Warranty and David Wroe, Director of Hoober Urban Partnerships.

Bricks Site Recognition Award winners are chosen every month and then further shortlisted at the end of the year, where only the best of those sites are rewarded with The Bricks Development of the Year trophy, one of the construction industry’s most prestigious awards.

Rob Hutton, New Build Surveyor at Vico Homes, said: “This award recognises the hard work that has gone into this development and shows how partnership working is key to delivering new, high quality affordable homes. I’m looking forward to seeing the homes in Kinsley completed and continuing to work with Hoober Urban Partnership on other developments in Rotherham.”

David Wroe, Director of Hoober Urban Partnerships, added: “It’s great that the hard work and dedication shown by David Hamblin and our site team has been recognised with this award. It’s even more pleasing to show that affordable housing can be of a high quality and we look forward to more schemes with Vico Homes.”

The development is also in the running for another prestigious award for the Regeneration Scheme of the Year at the Northern Housing Awards.

​