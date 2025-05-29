Leeds specialist recruiter named one of the UK’s Top 10 medium employers in The Sunday Times Best Places to Work 2025

In a landmark achievement for the business, leading specialist recruiter Marks Sattin, which has a branch on East Parade in Leeds, has been named one of The Sunday Times Best Places to Work 2025. This earns Marks Sattin the coveted spot not only on the list, but in The Top 10 Medium Organisations category, which celebrates UK companies with between 50-249 employees.

The recognition, awarded in partnership with employee-experience platform WorkL, underscores the company’s commitment to building a rewarding, inclusive, and empowering workplace.

Established for nearly 40 years, Marks Sattin is a specialist recruitment consultancy with a strong reputation in the finance, technology, transformation, legal, and executive search sectors. Operating across nine offices in the UK, Ireland, and the Netherlands, the business delivers tailored recruitment solutions across permanent, interim, contract, and temporary roles.

Since being acquired by parent company Gi Group Holding in 2018, the business has bolstered Gi Group Holding’s offerings in the financial and tech sectors. Also, with the backing of one of the world’s largest workforce experts, Marks Sattin has gone from strength to strength with its own services and offerings, giving it the resources to uphold a strong culture.

Marks Sattin team are thrilled to be accredited as a Sunday Times Great Place to Work

Matthew Wilox, Managing Director at Marks Sattin, commented on the achievement: “We’re incredibly proud to be listed as one of the Sunday Times Best Places to Work. This recognition reflects the culture we’ve built over decades, one that prioritises collaboration, inclusivity, and professional growth. Our people are at the core of everything we do, and it’s thanks to their passion and commitment that we’ve reached this milestone.”

Matt continued: “Across every department at Marks Sattin, we are intentional about cultivating a culture where everyone feels empowered and supported. We invest in development, champion wellbeing, and encourage open communication. These are values that guide how we treat one another and serve our clients and candidates.”

The Sunday Times Best Places to Work list is the UK’s most comprehensive workplace engagement survey, recognising over 500 organisations across different sizes and sectors. It also highlights exemplary employers that stand out for their inclusive practices, honouring those that create positive working environments for women, LGBTQIA+ individuals, disabled employees, ethnic minorities, and people of all ages.

The awards are based on responses to a 26-question employee engagement survey crafted by experts including behavioural scientists, data analysts, psychologists, academics, and business leaders. The survey evaluates six core areas: reward and recognition, instilling pride, information sharing, empowerment, wellbeing, and job satisfaction. Organisations that score highly across these categories are distinguished as the UK’s leading workplaces.

By excelling in these areas, Marks Sattin has demonstrated a strong commitment to employee satisfaction, employee engagement and a forward-thinking approach to people management, making it one of the UK’s standout employers in 2025. In 2025, 70,000 companies entered the running to be featured on The Sunday Times Best Places to Work list, with only 507 making the final cut. This means that less than 0.75% of the companies that entered were actually recognised.

Marks Sattin supports organisations of all sizes by connecting them with top-tier talent from qualified accountants and financial controllers to data analysts, software developers, legal counsels and senior leadership professionals. The company also partners with candidates throughout their career journey, offering guidance, insight, and a wealth of market knowledge.

For more information about Marks Sattin, visit:

https://www.markssattin.co.uk/