Lidl reveals potential new store locations - including Pontefract
The discounter is set to open over 40 new stores across the country this financial year as it enters its fourth decade of growth in Great Britain and has published its 2025 site requirements brochure, outlining potential locations across Yorkshire, including: Pontefract.
Other sites being looked at are Barnsley, Ilkley, Keighley, Otley and Ripon.
Richard Taylor, Chief Development Officer at Lidl GB, said: “This level of investment is a clear sign of our ambition.
"As we enter our fourth decade in Great Britain and hurtle towards a thousand stores, there are still so many parts of the country crying out for convenient access to a Lidl store.
"That’s why we welcome the measures proposed in the Government’s Planning and Infrastructure Bill – they recognise the urgent need to remove barriers to development and support the kind of growth we at Lidl are working towards.
“Our latest site requirements brochure reinforces the scale of our ambition for the future. New Lidl stores mean new jobs, new opportunities for British suppliers, and continued investment into local economies.
"We’re proud to be one of the fastest-growing supermarkets in the country, and with this investment, we’re taking another big step in our journey.”
Of the 40 stores opening this year, locations include Brough, York and Huddersfield.
To support its growing estate, the discounter is set to start construction on a brand-new distribution centre in Leeds later in the year.
