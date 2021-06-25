Lidl to open new multi-million pound store and drive-thru unit in Castleford

The multi-million pound investment will redevelop the site of the current Buzz Bingo on Park Road, close to the Junction 32 shopping outlet.

It's Buzz Bingo’s intention, in the long term, to relocate to new premises within the Castleford area.

The new Lidl store would have a 1,256m 2 sales area, an in-store bakery, customer toilets and 130 car parking spaces including disabled, parent & child spaces as well as rapid electric vehicle charging points.

MORE: Lidl sets its sights on opening FIVE new stores in Wakefield, Pontefract and CastlefordOnce opened, the new store Lidl store and drive-thru unit will create full and part- time employment opportunities for the local area.

A spokesperson for Lidl GB said: “We are extremely excited about the prospect of opening a new Lidl store in Castleford and serving our fresh, quality and incredibly good value produce which shoppers across the country have come to love.

"Our plans are set to create new job opportunities, which would be fantastic for the local community, and we hope that as many people as possible are able to join us for this public consultation.

"We look forward to sharing and discussing our plans with everyone.”

The proposals can be viewed on the website and anyone who would like to discuss the proposals can call 0800 089 0361 or email [email protected] Information leaflets, with tear-off, freepost feedback forms will also be distributed locally.

People can comment on the proposals by visiting the website castleford.expansion.lidl.co.uk.

Lidl intend to submit a planning application to Wakefield Council in the coming weeks.