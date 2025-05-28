Little Snipperz: Popular family-friendly hairdressers to open new premises in Ossett

Ossett’s beloved children’s salon, Little Snipperz, will open its brand-new location this weekend.

After five successful years of snipping, styling, and creating magical memories, owner, Rachel Auty, is expanding her business to offer “even more” for families in the local community.

The new premises, at 2 Bank Road, aims to combines all the charm of the original salon with a variety of fun new additions including a new name.

Now called Little Snipperz Totz & Teenz, the new location will feature a dedicated pamper area, interactive play zones, and a cozy café corner where parents can relax with a drink while little ones enjoy their haircut or play. “It’s always been about more than just haircuts,” said owner Rachel.

“We wanted to create a warm, welcoming space where families can make memories — whether you’re in for a trim, a pamper party, a teen-style refresh, or just nipping in for a cup of tea.” The grand opening of Little Snipperz Totz & Teenz takes place this Saturday, May 31, and promises a day full of celebration, exclusive offers, and plenty of family fun with face painting, hair braiding and even special appearances from Elsa and Spider-Man.

Locals are invited to come and see the new space, meet the friendly team, and get a taste of everything Little Snipperz Totz & Teenz has to offer.

To book an appointment at the expanded salon, visit: https://littlesnipperzossett.co.uk/