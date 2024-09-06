Local business woman named as finalist at prestigious Encouraging Women Into Franchising Awards

Faye Burrell, franchise owner at a local baby and child swim school, has been announced as a finalist at the Encouraging Women Into Franchising Awards (EWiF Awards) 2024.

Faye, who owns Puddle Ducks Wakefield and has been a franchisee with Puddle Ducks for the last fifteen years, has been named as a finalist for the ‘Woman Franchisee of the Year’ award at the EWiF Awards.

The specialist awards ceremony recognises the achievements of women from all kinds of businesses, large and small, across the UK.

Speaking of the nomination, Faye said: “To be named as a finalist in this year’s EWiF awards is an incredible achievement, particularly in the category of ‘Woman Franchisee of the Year.’

Faye Burrell, owner of Puddle Ducks Wakefield, Barnsley, Sheffield & South Leeds.

"I am really proud of how I have developed my business throughout the last fifteen years as well as my own personal growth that has enabled me to be the best franchisee I can be.

"This nomination is also testament to the wonderful team I have around me but also the support received from the Puddle Ducks Head Office”.

The awards ceremony will take place at the Royal Armouries Museum, Armouries Drive, in Leeds, on October 18.

Commenting on the nomination, Ruth Nelson, Strategic Brand & Marketing Manager at Puddle Ducks, said: “I nominated Faye for this award as she is a true embodiment of a what it takes to be franchisee of the year.

"She has actively supported the rest of the network and shared what has worked well for her. She has also been involved in new franchisee training, has expanded her territory and is a shining example within our network”.