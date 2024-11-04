Local Businesswoman named as Woman Franchisee of the Year 2024

Faye Burrell, business owner at local baby and child swim school, Puddle Ducks Wakefield, Barnsley, Sheffield & South Leeds, has been announced as a winner at the annual NatWest Encouraging Women into Franchising (EWiF) Awards 2024.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celebrating the achievements of women across franchising in a number of categories, Faye walked away on the night with the new title of ‘Woman Franchisee of the Year 2024’.

Faye has been with Puddle Ducks for the last fifteen years, providing swimming lessons to the children across her local communities, and it’s her outstanding performance and dedication that led her to be recognised at the prestigious awards. Faye was up against some strong contenders in the category who are also women leading the way in business, however, Faye stood out from the rest and was given the glittering accolade on the night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Faye commented: “I am absolutely delighted to be named as EWiF’s Woman Franchisee of the Year 2024. Throughout my journey with Puddle Ducks I have continuously looked for new ways to support both the children we teach by providing award winning swimming lessons, but also my team as well. My success is a true testament to those around me who have supported me in growing my business. The Puddle Ducks network is made up of ambitious, inspiring and passionate women and I’m so proud to be flying the flag with this award win”.

Faye Burrell, owner of Puddle Ducks Wakefield, Barnsley, Sheffield & South Leeds

Helen Mansfield, Managing Director of EWiF, commented: “One of the highlights of my year is reading about and celebrating the success of women, as they flourish in their own businesses, or lead a network of business owners. We’ve been encouraging women to see franchising as a viable route for business success since 2008. This year, we’re thrilled to have awarded Faye for her contribution to franchising. Throughout her story, it was clear to see how she embraced the challenges of last year head-on, and the results spoke for themselves. She’s a very worthy winner!”

To find out more about Puddle Ducks Wakefield, Barnsley, Sheffield & South Leeds and the swimming lessons they provide across the area, please call 01924 826238 or visit Baby Swimming Lessons in Wakefield, Barnsley, Sheffield & Leeds | Puddle Ducks | Puddle Ducks

To find out more about the EWiF Awards visit https://www.ewif.org/2024-ewif-awards/