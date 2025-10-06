Local family business shortlisted for an award
My name is Kay and we have just recently opened our new sunbed shop last month,. We have been shortlisted in the UK small business awards.
GlamTan of Ropergate Pontefract are proud to announce that we have been shortlisted for the UK small business awards in the best family business category.
I’ve run my beauty salon Glamology for nearly 10 years and GlamTan is an extension of that with a very sentimental reasoning behind it.
We opened GlamTan with a vision for the future for my 14 year old son who was diagnosed with autism when he was just 2 years old, this year he has struggled massively with anxiety and it has really made us look at what the future could hold for him, as parents we want him to have options, opportunities and place that is his when he leaves school in a couple of years.
Right now junior is our cheeky “mini manager” but one day GlamTan will be here waiting for him whether he chooses to run it, expand it that will be entirely up to him.