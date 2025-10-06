Local family business shortlisted for an award

GlamTan sunbed shop shortlisted to finals in small business awards after only a month of opening,. We opened GlamTan with a vision for the future for my 14 year old son who has autism he has struggled massively with anxiety and depression this year, we opened the sunbed shop to give him security for when he leaves school when he an take over the family business.

My name is Kay and we have just recently opened our new sunbed shop last month,. We have been shortlisted in the UK small business awards.

GlamTan of Ropergate Pontefract are proud to announce that we have been shortlisted for the UK small business awards in the best family business category.

I’ve run my beauty salon Glamology for nearly 10 years and GlamTan is an extension of that with a very sentimental reasoning behind it.

Small business awards finalists

We opened GlamTan with a vision for the future for my 14 year old son who was diagnosed with autism when he was just 2 years old, this year he has struggled massively with anxiety and it has really made us look at what the future could hold for him, as parents we want him to have options, opportunities and place that is his when he leaves school in a couple of years.

Right now junior is our cheeky “mini manager” but one day GlamTan will be here waiting for him whether he chooses to run it, expand it that will be entirely up to him.