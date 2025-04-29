Lucky for some – Virtual Hand grows to 13 strong

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

West Yorkshire-based Virtual Assistant agency Virtual Hand is celebrating a key milestone as founder Michelle Poole announces her growing team has reached 13 members — a significant marker in the business’s 14-year journey from solo enterprise to thriving support collective.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Ossett, Virtual Hand was born out of Michelle’s desire to bring order, calm and professional efficiency to small businesses across the UK.

Today, her team supports a wide range of service-based clients — from consultants and coaches to trades and creatives — offering everything from admin and inbox management to social media, copywriting and content creation.

"Hitting 13 feels symbolic," says Michelle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Hitting 13 feels symbolic,’ says Michelle.

"We’ve grown steadily and intentionally — not just adding people, but building a team that reflects our values: reliability, adaptability, and care. This number says we’re growing in the right way, for the right reasons."

As a fully remote business, Virtual Hand operates across the UK, with associates based everywhere from Scotland to the South Coast — and even overseas.

Michelle credits the post-pandemic shift in working habits for fuelling fresh demand for virtual assistants, but emphasises that success in the sector still depends on systems, trust, and team culture.

A former member of the military reserves for over 30 years, Michelle applies a high level of planning, structure and responsiveness to her leadership style. Her background informs the company’s disciplined, no-fuss approach — getting things done behind the scenes so her clients can stay focused on growing their businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Building a virtual team has come with its own challenges. From juggling associate availability to balancing workloads and ensuring commitment, Michelle has invested time into nurturing a team that’s as agile as it is dependable.

"The team doesn't all invoice every month — the work flexes — but I know who’s got the right mindset and the right skills," she explains. “This year I’ve focused on creating a more unified, collaborative team. It’s not about numbers on paper, it’s about having the right people in the right seats.”

With a base in Ossett and clients nationwide, Michelle sees visibility as key components of her long-term growth strategy. Recent media efforts are aimed not just at celebrating success but positioning the business as a serious player in the professional services world.

Virtual Hand is now actively welcoming new clients looking for support with marketing, admin, operations, and beyond — with Michelle and her growing team ready to lend a hand, virtually.