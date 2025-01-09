MasterChef supplier to replace kitchen wrecked by blaze at one of Yorkshire’s top restaurants near Wakefield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Yorkshire company which provides kitchens for BBC’s MasterChef and Gordon Ramsay has started work revamping the fire-ravaged kitchen at one of the county’s most renowned gastropubs.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bespoke kitchen design and installation company Greens Commercial Kitchens had installed a new kitchen at The 3 Acres Inn & Restaurant in Shelley village around 10 miles from Wakefield only in March 2023 but, sadly, it was destroyed by a major fire on Boxing Day that year and the restaurant has been closed ever since.

It can now be revealed that Greens – which has provided kitchens for several TV shows and some of the best-known culinary names - has won the tender to replace The 3 Acres kitchen which will be a total redesign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The kitchen should be finished in March with The 3 Acres due to reopen to diners again from Sunday, May 18, 2025.

Richard Greenway from Greens Commercial Kitchens (left) with The Three Acres owner Tom Truelove

Greens owner Richard Greenway said: “We’re redesigning everything from the dishwashing and prep areas to the pastry kitchen. The scale of this project rivals some of the biggest and best kitchens we’ve done, including Gordon Ramsay’s Savoy Grill. It’s going to be a huge transformation.”

Greens is incorporating state-of-the-art equipment, including a Josper woodfired grill, a Rotisol rotisserie with black enamel and brass features and a state-of-the-art MKN Flexichef Bratt Pan.

Richard added: “It’s not just about aesthetics. The way the kitchen is laid out will allow for better workflow which means faster service.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project runs in conjunction with Greens’ work with TV series MasterChef that involves designing and building 14 modular kitchen stations – including one for disabled contestants - for the new season of the ever popular competitive cooking series. The 2025 series is due to be screened in the spring and has a weekly audience of around 3.5 million.

The Greens Commercial Kitchens design for the new 3 Acres kitchen

Richard added: “Working with MasterChef has been both challenging and exciting. They initially approached us for a simple stainless steel countertop design but once there we were able to work with their set designers to create something far more dynamic, akin to what you’d see on MasterChef America or Australia.”

The project required Greens to consider not only the practicalities of a working kitchen but also the demands of a TV studio.

“We had to account for things like camera angles and lighting, ensuring that every stainless steel surface minimized glare while highlighting the chefs’ work,” said Richard. “We also embedded specialist lighting into the countertops to ensure perfect visibility during filming.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greens’ previous high profile TV work includes The Great British Menu, Next Level Chef and Million Pound Menu.

Greens Commercial Kitchens' layout for The 3 Acres

Richard added: “Television work is a niche market but it’s something we’ve become experts in. The deadlines are tight, the expectations high, but it’s also incredibly rewarding when you see your work on screen.”

The 3 Acres has been in the same family since 1968 and Greens had installed a £400,000 super kitchen only in March 2023 that was completely destroyed in the blaze which caused damage to the premises running into millions of pounds.

Owner Tom Truelove said: “The fire was a devastating blow for us and the road to recovery has been tough but we are extremely proud of what the whole team has achieved and excited to see how this new chapter shapes the future of The 3 Acres when we reopen our doors in May.”

Tom revealed the cause of the fire was an electrical fault.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Greens Commercial Kitchens design for the new 3 Acres kitchen

“The forensic team deduced that in the absence of evidence to the contrary, the seat of the fire was found to be in the laundry room and likely a washing machine or tumble dryer, despite both being switched off at the time,” he said.

”However, the extent of the fire damage was so vast that it’s very difficult to say which one was to blame and it was likely to be an electrical fault with one of the machines.

“The insurance company is covering all aspects of the claim relating to the fire which is now into the millions.

”However, as a family we have also taken the opportunity to invest in some other aspects of the building which are not being covered by insurance, including a full renovation of eight of our 16 bedrooms.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “I decided to go with Greens Kitchens primarily because of the excellent service and quality of our previous kitchen they supplied and installed in March 2023, just nine months before the fire happened.

“We’re also keen to work with local businesses wherever possible and Greens are based in Huddersfield not far at all from the Acres, which is great.

“I really value our working relationship with Richard and his attention to detail was a primary driver in our decision.

“This process has provided the opportunity for us to develop some other areas of the kitchen such as extending the pastry kitchen where our bakery will now be incorporated. It’s quite a vast space so with Richard’s help and expertise we’ve moved a few things around to ensure a better flow and more efficient communication in the kitchen during busy service hours.”

Guests can now make restaurant reservations and book rooms via The 3 Acres website for after it opens in May.

To see other work Greens has done go to https://greenskitchens.co.uk