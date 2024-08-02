The popular McDonalds branch, which temporarily closed in July, has apologised to customers for the abrupt closure last month.

The branch, at the Racecourse Retail Park, on Park Lane, shut suddenly for several days in July following a pest sighting.

At the time, a McDonalds spokesperson said: “"Food safety and hygiene is of the utmost importance to us.

"Following a pest sighting, we made the decision to temporarily close our Pontefract restaurant so that a full investigation could take place.”

The branch officially reopened several days later on July 19 after a ‘pest control partner’ investigated the issue.

A McDonald’s spokesperson has now apologised following the incident.

They said: “We reopened our Pontefract restaurant on July 19, having thoroughly cleaned and sanitised the restaurant.

"We took the decision to temporarily close our Pontefract restaurant while our pest control partner thoroughly investigated and dealt with an issue.

“We would like to apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused.”