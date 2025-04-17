Missed out on Race Across West Yorkshire? Don’t miss the boat for Forget Me Not’s “oar-some” Dragon Boat Race

The Race Across West Yorkshire saw 20 teams of two from local businesses race around seven secret West Yorkshire checkpoints, taking on challenges and trying to find their way around without their phones or their wallets, raising over £40,000.

But some businesses weren’t able to join the fun after the event reached full capacity. So Forget Me Not is getting the message out early for its next competitive team event - September’s Dragon Boat Race at Pugneys Country Park.

Georgia Lane, Forget Me Not’s fundraising manager said, “Our Dragon Boat Race is always a big hit. Many of the businesses who attend tell us it’s a highlight of the year for their staff, a great way to spend time together as a team while raising money for Forget Me Not, a charity that supports local children and families. Crews of 17 race in decorated boats across the lake at Pugneys – it’s exciting, high-energy and highly competitive. Teams also have a lot of fun ahead of the event planning costumes and fundraising activities and they bring along families and friends to cheer them on. It’s an ‘oar-some’ day out!”

“Because our amazing Race Across West Yorkshire filled up really quickly, some businesses missed the chance to get involved. So the message for the Dragon Boat Race is book your team’s place now so you don’t, quite literally, miss the boat!”

At Forget Me Not’s Dragon Boat Race in 2024, 23 boats raised over £26,500, every penny of which went towards Forget Me Not’s vital support for children with life shortening conditions and their families and families living with the loss of their child.

Businesses that took part in 2024 included GWP Architecture, FMG, Richter Associates Ltd, The Children’s Family Trust ( CFT), Freightliner Group Ltd, CDUK Ltd, Hunter Safety Group, Mace Group, Schofield Sweeney Solicitors, Comm-Ply, We are Wakefield, Batley Law, Amazon UK and headline event sponsor Polyseam Ltd.

For more information and to book a place at this year’s event on Saturday 20th September 2025 visit Forget Me Not’s Dragon Boat Race page

