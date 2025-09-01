Construction work on a long-awaited project to deliver shops, medical services and leisure facilities for a new city suburb looks set to resume.

Residents in Wakefield’s City Fields were given assurances more than five years ago that a new district centre would be built to serve thousands of homes to the east of the city.

Planning permission was granted in February 2020 for the development of a 110,000sq ft site off Neil Fox Way.

In April 2022, De Veer Estates announced that work had begun to transform the land but little progress on construction of the new business premises has been made.

The City Fields District Centre is planned for a 110,000 sq ft site on Neil Fox Way, in Wakefield. Image: DeVeer Estates.

When completed, the development is expected to serve a new community of more than 2,500 properties.

In January this year, councillors for the area called on Wakefield Council to consider placing a compulsory purchase order (CPO) on the land in a bid to speed up development.

But work looks set to resume after local authority planners gave the go-ahead for a previously approved planning application to be amended and updated.

The application, by Cityfields (Wakefield) Limited, sought permission for “the construction of a mixed-use district centre with associated access, car parking, landscaping and infrastructure work.”

Granting of permission continues to allow the site to be used for retail premises, food outlets, medical services, nursery facilities, offices, a pub, restaurant and a drive-thru coffee unit.

A document submitted by the company said: “Planning permission for the District Centre was originally granted in February 2020 and development commenced in May 2022, but was quickly aborted when the contractor went into administration.

“The district centre is a strategic objective for the council to supplement the major residential growth at City Fields.

“It is vital to help create a sustainable community at City Fields and is currently the ‘missing piece of the jigsaw.'”

The £10m development include building a new supermarket, retail units, healthcare facilities, a nursery,

Explaining the reason for the new application, the company said: “The retail and leisure industry has rapidly evolved.

“Consequently, scheme amendments are required to ensure the development is market facing, viable and can be delivered in the short term.”

Approving the scheme, a planning officer said the proposal was considered to be a “non-material change” to the previously approved plan.

Earlier this year, Jack Hemingway, Matthew Morley and Lynn Masterman, who represent Stanley and Outwood East, said they had received regular complaints from new residents who were desperate for amenities.

Coun Hemingway said: “We have been told there is some movement behind the scenes.

“But, from our point of view, we have to see some decisive action on that site this year.

“We have had countless contact with residents on Facebook.

“We are constantly told that it is about to happen but it just never progresses.

“If we don’t see some decisive action this year then we will be calling upon the council to step in and take a much more active approach, whether that means looking at a CPO or something like that.”

Coun Hemingway added: “We have to reaffirm that we need these facilities for our residents. They are absolutely justified in their complaints.

“We have tried over a number of years now to get this moving and it just needs to happen.”

Coun Morley said: “The people who have moved into those houses are now part of the community and they want facilities. This district centre is a massive part of it.

“The comments we are constantly getting is ‘when are we going to the centre you promised us?’.

“We are constantly e-mailing and having conversations in the background. The public obviously don’t see that but we are on their side.”

Mark Lynam, the council’s corporate director for regeneration, environment and economic growth, also said at the time: “We share everyone’s frustration with the lack of progress on the district centre.

“There’s been a lot of complexities around the ownership and contractual arrangements of this site, which has always been in private ownership and not in the council’s control.

“However, we’re going to do everything we can to see that the district centre is delivered.

“This includes maintaining pressure on the current owners to get things moving and exploring every possible intervention open to us.”

A De Veer Estates spokesperson said: “Following a detailed tender process, we are now in discussions with our preferred construction contractor regarding the delivery of the district centre.”

The slow pace of the development was also raised at a council cabinet meeting in November last year.

Council leader Denise Jeffery said at the time: “City Fields has been a tremendous success for this council.

“It’s brought masses of funding in. It’s brought all the houses that we need.

“We have been punching above our weight because of it and I know other councils in West Yorkshire were envious of the fact that we had this scheme ready.

“But we must get what we need for the community. We must pursue that at all costs.”