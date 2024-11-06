More than 120 customers queue from 4am as The Food Warehouse officially opens in Wakefield

The highly anticipated new store, situated at Westgate Retail Park, opened to the public on Tuesday, bringing with it an estimated 25 additional jobs to the local community.

To celebrate the grand opening, the store gave away £1,000 worth of store vouchers to the first 100 customers in the queue, as well as a free tray of Ferrero Rocher to the first 200 customers through the checkout.

Also, every customer who joined the queue before 7.45am received a free raffle ticket which saw three winners take home a Tower 2-in-1 Blender and Grinder and an additional seven won a Tower 4 Litre Air Fryer.

Five other lucky shoppers also won the chance to take part in a two-minute supermarket sweep-style trolley dash around the entire empty store, filling their trolleys for free.

Sean Barker, Store Manager at Wakefield The Food Warehouse, said: “We’re so pleased to welcome Wakefield shoppers to our brand new The Food Warehouse store.

"Everyone was so excited for the grand opening. If you haven’t been down yet, make sure to check out our brand-new store and get your hands on some unmissable deals!”

Kristian Barrett, Group Retail Director at Iceland Foods, added: “We’re thrilled to have opened our new Wakefield store, ensuring even more local residents can get their hands on market-leading deals, alongside a brilliant range of frozen, grocery and

fresh foods.”

The store will be open from 8am-10pm Monday-Saturday, and from 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

Anyone interested in applying for a role at the the store should visit www.icelandcareers.co.uk

1 . The Food Warehouse The highly anticipated new store is situated at Westgate Retail Park. Photo: Roger V Moody Photo Sales

2 . food warehouse4.jpg The Food Warehouse’s Wakefield store gave away £1,000 worth of store vouchers. Photo: Roger V Moody Photo Sales

3 . The Food Warehouse Some customers waited in line from 4am. Photo: Roger V Moody Photo Sales

4 . The Food Warehouse The store will be open from 8am – 10pm Monday-Saturday, and from 10am to 4pm on Sundays. Photo: Roger V Moody Photo Sales