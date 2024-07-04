More than 20,000 Tesco workers to share in more than £30m windfall through colleague share schemes
and live on Freeview channel 276
More than 20,000 Tesco employees, who are mainly shopfloor colleagues working in stores and distribution centres, will share in a windfall profit of more than £30m now that the schemes have matured.
The windfall is created by the strong growth of the Tesco share price, which was £3.06 earlier this week.
Colleagues who joined the schemes are able to buy shares at a discounted price of just £1.88 or £1.98 each and either keep them for the longer term or sell them and make a profit on each share.
Those who invested the maximum £500 a month into the share savings schemes stand to make a personal profit of almost £10,000 from the three-year scheme and nearly £20,000 from the five-year scheme, if they opt to sell the shares.
Workers who invested the average £68 a month for the last five years stands to net around £6,640 from their £4,080 investment, a profit of £2,560.
A total of 52,000 colleagues take part in a Tesco SAYE scheme, which is one of the largest in the UK, with different schemes maturing each year.
Emma Taylor, Tesco Chief People Officer, said: “It’s great news that more than 20,000 colleagues will benefit this year from our share schemes. This is just one of the many benefits available to our colleagues, and the strong performance of the schemes this year is a reflection of their hard work and the brilliant job that they do serving our customers every day.
“Colleagues tell us they like this way of saving every month - and when Tesco performs well, they share in a multi-million pound payout or can keep shares bought at a discounted rate. This year the schemes’ success is rewarding our colleagues with thousands of pounds in profit, helping to boost their savings for everything from holidays to house renovations.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.