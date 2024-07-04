More than 20,000 Tesco workers to share in more than £30m windfall through colleague share schemes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Workers at supermarket giant Tesco are in line for a bumper pay out after the strong performance of the Tesco Save as You Earn colleague share schemes.

More than 20,000 Tesco employees, who are mainly shopfloor colleagues working in stores and distribution centres, will share in a windfall profit of more than £30m now that the schemes have matured.

The windfall is created by the strong growth of the Tesco share price, which was £3.06 earlier this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colleagues who joined the schemes are able to buy shares at a discounted price of just £1.88 or £1.98 each and either keep them for the longer term or sell them and make a profit on each share.

More than 20,000 Tesco employees, who are mainly shopfloor colleagues working in stores and distribution centres, will share in a windfall profit of more than £30m now that the schemes have matured.

Those who invested the maximum £500 a month into the share savings schemes stand to make a personal profit of almost £10,000 from the three-year scheme and nearly £20,000 from the five-year scheme, if they opt to sell the shares.

Workers who invested the average £68 a month for the last five years stands to net around £6,640 from their £4,080 investment, a profit of £2,560.

A total of 52,000 colleagues take part in a Tesco SAYE scheme, which is one of the largest in the UK, with different schemes maturing each year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma Taylor, Tesco Chief People Officer, said: “It’s great news that more than 20,000 colleagues will benefit this year from our share schemes. This is just one of the many benefits available to our colleagues, and the strong performance of the schemes this year is a reflection of their hard work and the brilliant job that they do serving our customers every day.