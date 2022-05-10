Morrisons rescue of McColl's welcomed by union who now seek assurances for staff

The convenience stores and newsagents, which has shops in and around Wakefield, was put into administration on Monday and was sold to Morrisons.

Usdaw is now seeking assurances for the future for staff along with trade union recognition to give them a voice in the business.

Joanne McGuinness, Usdaw National Officer, said: “It is great news that Morrisons has been successful in their bid to buy McColl’s out of administration and it will be a huge relief for the staff.

"We are now seeking urgent discussions with Morrisons to help secure the future for the staff.