Morrisons rescue of McColl's welcomed by union who now seek assurances for staff

Retail trade union Usdaw has welcomed the intervention of supermarket giant Morrisons in rescuing convenience retailer McColl’s, potentially saving 1,100 stores and 16,000 jobs.

By Leanne Clarke
Tuesday, 10th May 2022, 12:24 pm

The convenience stores and newsagents, which has shops in and around Wakefield, was put into administration on Monday and was sold to Morrisons.

Usdaw is now seeking assurances for the future for staff along with trade union recognition to give them a voice in the business.

Joanne McGuinness, Usdaw National Officer, said: “It is great news that Morrisons has been successful in their bid to buy McColl’s out of administration and it will be a huge relief for the staff.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter

The convenience stores and newsagents, which has shops in and around Wakefield, was put into administration on Monday and was sold to Morrisons.

"We are now seeking urgent discussions with Morrisons to help secure the future for the staff.

“McColl’s was a non-unionised business, which meant their staff had no real voice in the future of the business. Usdaw has a long-standing and productive relationship with Morrisons and we will be looking to extend trade union representation to all staff in McColl’s.”

MorrisonsWakefield