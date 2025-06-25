Multi-award-winning bridal boutique Dotty Bridal heading to Wakefield's waterfront

Dotty Bridal boutique is making a landmark move by opening at Navigation Warehouse in Wakefield.

The boutique has secured a five-year lease on Wakefield’s waterfront, marking a major milestone in the brand’s expansion.

The deal provides Dotty Bridal with a self-contained 16,623 sq ft space, setting the stage for its next phase of growth.

This move aligns with Dotty Bridal’s ambition to become the UK’s leading bridal boutique, enhancing its services and strengthening its industry presence.

After years of success in Holmfirth, Dotty Bridal has outgrown its original boutique and is relocating to Navigation Warehouse to accommodate increasing demand.

The Holmfirth boutique has been instrumental in establishing the boutique’s reputation as a multi-award-winning, experience-led bridal retailer, offering a carefully curated selection of luxury and mid-range bridal gowns from renowned designers.

The move is a strategic decision to provide a larger, more accessible flagship location, allowing Dotty Bridal to offer an enhanced shopping experience while maintaining the personal touch and exclusivity that have made the brand a leader in the bridal industry.

With significantly more space, Dotty Bridal will be able to introduce an expanded range of services and product offerings, including mother of the bride and bridesmaid collections, in-house alterations, dry cleaning and storage facilities along with exclusive bridal events, showcases and fashion experiences.

The relocation enables Dotty Bridal to double its appointment capacity, creating an elevated and immersive bridal shopping experience in a luxurious, self-contained environment.

Navigation Warehouse provides the perfect setting for the expansion, offering a stunning heritage space with a beautifully restored interior that complements the brand’s premium and experience-driven ethos.

The prime location offers better transport links, making it easier for brides-to-be to visit from across the country.

Neighbouring the Tileyard North development, Navigation Warehouse sits in the thriving creative hub on Wakefield’s Waterfront, designed to foster innovation, collaboration, and industry partnerships.

Tileyard North is set to become the largest creative community outside London, offering state-of-the-art recording studios, content spaces, offices, and event venues.

This dynamic environment aligns seamlessly with Dotty Bridal’s values, providing opportunities to collaborate with photographers, designers, content creators, and other industry professionals.

The move not only benefits Dotty Bridal but also contributes to the growth of the Tileyard North ecosystem, strengthening its position as a key creative and retail destination.

The move is expected to have a wider positive impact on the local economy and creative sector bringing increased visitor footfall, more brides, families, and bridal parties to the area along with a boost to the local hospitality and retail sectors as brides and their guests explore surrounding restaurants, hotels and entertainment venues

Owner Shannon Martin said: “I’m absolutely thrilled for Dotty Bridal to be joining the incredible Waterfront community within the stunning Navigation Warehouse building.

"We’ve spent the last two years searching for the perfect new home for Dotty and the moment I walked into this space, I knew it was the one. It’s full of character, energy, and the kind of atmosphere that makes magic happen.

"We’re so excited to bring our Dotty touch to this iconic building and proud to now be the biggest bridal boutique in the UK. This is a huge moment for us, and we can’t wait to welcome our brides into something truly special.”