Network Space secure planning for 30-acre commercial site near Wakefield

Network Space Developments (NSD) has secured Reserved Matters (detailed) planning permission for warehousing and distribution units on a 30-acre site on Newmarket Lane, Wakefield, just off Junction 30 of the M62.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 152,000 sq. ft scheme, comprising of 12 commercial units of varying sizes of flexible storage space with offices, will be a welcome addition to Newmarket Lane which has become an established and sought after industrial and logistics hub. The latest planning approval also covers a new access road onto Newmarket Lane along with car parking, service yards, landscaping, and ancillary road and drainage infrastructure.

Network Space Developments’ Managing Director Ste Barnes said: “This is a prime commercial and industrial site that is just a few minutes away from Junction 30 of the M62 and the M1 interchange, making it an ideal location for national and international operators.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Newmarket Lane area has become established as one of Yorkshire’s most attractive logistic hubs and we are delighted to have secured planning that will help promote this prime location even further .”

Newmarket Lane, Wakefield

The wider Newmarket Lane commercial area – once home to Newmarket Silkstone Colliery which closed in 1983 - covers approximately 200 acres, with potential development of up to 1million sq. ft. With Amazon, Newcold and Phoenix Healthcare already established on site, there are currently circa 1,500 people employed with a further 1,500 jobs anticipated once the area is fully developed out.

Spawforths were planning consultants to NSD for this scheme.