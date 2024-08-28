New Castleford initiative aims to make it harder for shoplifters to sell on stolen property

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police in Castleford are working with retailers in Castleford to take an innovative approach to tackle shoplifting.

The neighbourhood policing team has secured funding under the Safer Streets Fund to make Junction 32 shopping outlet and Xscape a ‘Smartwater Village’ with forensic marking products being distributed to outlets at the site to mark items instore.

The use of Smartwater forensic marking products means that items are ‘tagged’ with a unique code making it harder for shoplifters to sell on stolen property, which not only acts as a deterrent to offenders but also, where offences do occur, helps police to link items back to an offence and prosecute offenders.

Sergeant Matt Jaworski, of Castleford Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “The use of forensic marking has been really effective elsewhere and we hope will be a valuable tool in detecting and reducing shoplifting offences in Glasshoughton.

“We have seen increases nationally in shoplifting offences and know it is a real concern for retailers. As a retail hub, we have seen high rates of shoplifting at Junction 32 and Xscape and are determined to work with businesses to tackle this issue.

“This is just part of the work we are doing to reduce offending and the neighbourhood policing team will continue to conduct regular high visibility patrols in the area.”

Jason Warren, Centre Director for Xscape Yorkshire, said: “‘Everyone at Xscape Yorkshire welcomes this initiative, a fantastic partnership to be involved with the Police. This will help our wonderful team and customers, continue to enjoy Xscape in a safe and secure environment.”