New industry chair sees ‘opportunity to create legacy’ on skills in Yorkshire and the Humber

OLG Managing Director Barry Taylor has pledged to help “align regional skills aspirations” in the engineering construction industry (ECI) after being appointed as the Regional Chair for Yorkshire and the Humber for a second time.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Engineering Construction Industry Training Board’s (ECITB) Regional Chairs ensure the needs of employers in a region are represented in decisions around skills and workforce development programmes and enable the industry-led skills body to forge closer connections to regional businesses across the ECI.

Barry, of Immingham-based engineering design consultancy OLG, previously served as chair between 2015-2017 and has 33 years’ experience in engineering construction, having started out as an apprentice and operated in senior leadership roles for the last 15 years. He takes over from Andrew Mitchell, who has stepped down after more than seven years in the role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ECI plays a crucial role in the UK meeting its net zero ambitions, spanning sectors that focus on the construction, maintenance and decommissioning of heavy industry, including oil and gas, nuclear, power generation, renewables, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, food and drink, carbon capture and storage, hydrogen and water treatment.

OLG is an engineering design consultancy operating in Yorkshire and the Humber

The ECITB’s latest predictions from its Labour Forecasting Tool reveal that the ECI workforce in Yorkshire and the Humber could increase by 39% in the next five years, growing by more than 2,300 by 2030.

“There are much repeated statements about the thousands of workers needed in industry and we as businesses need to respond,” said Barry.

“There is huge ambition and positivity in this region, but as an industry we need to be more aligned on skills to help each other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One of the fundamental parts of this role is to connect with businesses in the region and try to align a common goal around skills development and learning. We’ve all got an opportunity to create a legacy, but if we don’t all play a part then we’re going to miss the chance to make a difference.

Barry Taylor of OLG is the new ECITB Regional Chair for Yorkshire and the Humber

“One of the things we’ve discussed is developing a more collaborative approach to apprenticeship growth to ensure we’re developing a talent pool of high-quality skilled workers for the longer term.”

ECITB’s Regional Chairs bring industry expertise and build better connections with client and contractor companies across the regions. They help contribute to the skills agenda in their region through their understanding, knowledge and relationships with local industry.

ECITB Chief Executive Andrew Hockey said: “I am delighted to welcome back Barry as Regional Chair for Yorkshire and the Humber. His experience and passion will be a massive asset to drive forward the skills agenda in the region. I would also like to thank Andrew Mitchell for his valuable contributions since taking over the role in 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Forging these close links with industry, through the ECITB’s Board, Council and regional fora, is the cornerstone of how the ECITB operates to ensure we understand the needs of ECI employers across Great Britain.

“The Yorkshire and Humber industrial cluster, in particular, will play an important role in helping the UK hit its net zero goals, such as with the work being done in the region around new technologies like carbon capture.

“Findings from our Workforce Census earlier this year revealed that 75% of ECI employers in Yorkshire and the Humber are experiencing challenges hiring workers. It also highlighted an upcoming wave of possible retirements, with the share of workers in the region over 60 sitting at 16.3%.

“We recognise that addressing skills shortages in the region requires a collaborative approach and so it is great to hear Barry’s ambitions to work side by side with industry to help ensure the ECI has the skilled workforce it needs both for now and the future.”