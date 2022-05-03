New Lidl store in Castleford gets the go-ahead from Wakefield planners

The German-owned discount supermarket chain, which already has more than 860 stores in the UK, plans to redevelop the site of the formed Buzz Bingo on Park Road.

The building, which is close to Junction 32 shopping outlet, has been empty since October 2021.

The new Lidl store would have a 1,256m2 sales area, an in-store bakery, customer toilets and 145 car parking spaces including disabled, parent and child spaces as well as rapid electric vehicle charging points.

Twenty-eight of the total spaces will be for the use of the drive-thru.

The planning application attracted 34 comments, 28 in support and only four against.

One person fully in support said: “This is a win win for the residents of Glass Houghton...... more choice, local job creation, creates competition between established supermarkets and less travelling for shopping.”

Another stated: “The site is ideal and offers good facilities for goods delivery and customer parking.

Lidl is also proposing a drive-through facility and an in-store bakery which will be very useful to people in the immediate area.”

Those objecting were mainly concerned with congestion on surrounding roads, litter generated by the drive-thru and the low number of trees which in the proposal.