New location for PureGym as it upgrades fitness offering in Wakefield

PureGym has announced its Wakefield Trinity gym will is moving to a new and improved site.

Pu reGym Wakefield, on Albion Mills Retail Park, will open at 12pm on August 22 and provide members with state-of-the-art equipment and the latest classes – all through its low-cost, zero-contract memberships.

PureGym Wakefield Trinity will close on August 18 at 12pm and memberships will be automatically transferred to the new and improved PureGym Wakefield.

The brand-new gym will provide members with 24/7 access to everything they need to reach their fitness potential and enhance their overall wellbeing, including over 160 pieces of state-of-the-art equipment, a huge range of classes, all included within the membership price, a Women's Workout Space with a dedicated stretch area, lifting zone with squat racks and a free weights area with adjustable benches, dumbbells up to 30kg and a Smith machine, certified PTs available to support clients and a free initial exercise induction and a brand-new Shape area - a beginner-friendly strength zone featuring lighter weights, ideal for building strength with confidence

All PureGym Wakefield Trinity colleagues have been offered redeployment at PureGym Wakefield.

PureGym is also always on the lookout for people who want to turn their passion for fitness into a career through the PureGym Personal Training Academy.

Not only does this programme equip candidates to become certified PTs in just 14 weeks, it guarantees them a job at the end (subject to interview).

The PT Academy also provides ongoing PT business support and opportunities for career progression into management roles.

The new gym will open on August 22.

For more information about the PureGym Personal Training Course, visit the website.

A spokesperson for PureGym said: “There is huge appetite for access to affordable fitness in Wakefield and we are excited to upgrade our offering for members with the opening of PureGym Wakefield.

"Members, existing and new, will have everything they need to boost their overall wellbeing at this new site, including first class equipment and dynamic fitness classes, as well access to our PTs – all through our flagship low-cost, no contract memberships.

"We can’t wait to welcome members through the doors of PureGym Wakefield.”