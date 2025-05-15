New plans put forward to transform landmark courthouse building into city's 'village hall'

Updated plans to transform Wakefield's historic former courthouse into a new 'village hall' for the city have been submitted.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Yorkshire-based developer behind the project has put forward amended proposals to progress the reopening of the 200-year-old Grade II*-listed building on Wood Street.

Work is due to begin this summer to convert the landmark site into a multi-use arts venue to include a food hall, offices, events space and studios.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heritage specialist Rushbond said the development would be the "final key piece" in the regeneration of Wakefield's civic quarter.

Heritage specialist Rushbond said the development would be the "final key piece" in the regeneration of Wakefield's civic quarter.

The designs, developed by Group Ginger architects, include plans for a redesigned public terrace sympathetic to the building’s Georgian stonework, along with planters and a balustrade.

They also feature a "layered internal layout that brings new life to each courtroom and office."

A new entrance at street level, inserted into an existing window bay, is planned to allow public access.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rushbond said the venue would be "a kind of modern-day village hall for the city" when it opens in summer 2026 and would 'underpin' ongoing residential developments nearby.

Work is due to begin this summer to convert the landmark site into a multi-use arts venue to include a food hall, offices, events space and studios.

Jonathan Maud, founder and chairman of Rushbond, said: “Wakefield’s historic administrative city status means it’s got more than its fair share of heritage and architectural jewels and we’re proud to be in a position to restore one of its most dazzling, the former crown court, into an important destination at the heart of the city’s life once again.

“Wakefield’s really starting to turn heads.

"This development is part of a bigger wave of change happening across the city - alongside standout projects like Production Park and Tileyard North, which are putting Wakefield on the map as a hub for creativity and innovation.

"With world-class cultural gems like The Hepworth, Yorkshire Sculpture Park, together with Neon Workshops already here, and the recently opened Wakefield Exchange (WX) – a new space hosting events, street food, studios and more, there’s a real energy building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The courthouse was built in 1810 and extended in 1849 and 1850 but has been derelict since it closed in 1992.

"It’s becoming a place where culture, business and community thrive, and where people can afford to live and work in a great compact, well-connected and inclusive city.

"That’s exactly the kind of city we want to invest in.”

A neon sculpture by a Turner Prize-winning artist will be installed on the building.

The artwork, which reads "everything is going to be alright", has been designed by globally acclaimed artist Martin Creed, who was born in the city.

In 2021, the council agreed to convert the civic quarter into a new neighbourhood with homes and public facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans include re-purposing one of the most historic areas of the city centre as a place where people can live, work and socialise.

The former police station on Wood Street is being converted into flats as part of the project.

The scheme also includes building townhouses on Rishworth Street and Gills Yard.

The courthouse was built in 1810 and extended in 1849 and 1850 but has been derelict since it closed in 1992.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Graham, the council's cabinet member for regeneration and economic growth, said: “This is one of our city’s most iconic landmark buildings.

"I am extremely pleased that plans are progressing to bring this historic building back to life.

"I can’t wait to see it finished, with its doors open, playing an important role in the community once again.

“It’s also great to see work continuing across the road from the old courthouse on another historic asset, the former police station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Once complete this regeneration project will create fantastic new city centre living opportunities.

"Ideal for people who want to enjoy the benefits of having shopping, entertainment, restaurants, and job opportunities right on the doorstep.

“Rushbond have been working closely with the council to finalise the securing of funding for these projects.

"The work being carried out on Wood Street is part of a much wider programme of work the council is facilitating to support and transform our high streets.

"This really is an exciting time for Wakefield.”