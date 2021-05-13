New soft play, dance and gymnastics hub for children ready to open in Wakefield

Utopia Active is Wakefield’s first purpose-built gymnastics and dance facility for children, launched by ex-Yorkshire gymnast Kirstie Limbert and husband Luke.

The new and fast-growing Yorkshire health and leisure business has earned quick success thanks to a progressive ethos, allowing gymnastics and dance to be accessible to youngsters no matter what their ability or age.

Part of the British Gymnastics Association, the 12,500sqft Wakefield gym will be the second Utopia Active to open in Yorkshire following a hugely successful premier opening of the business in Huddersfield three years ago.

The purpose-built facility has state-of-the-art Olympic-standard equipment including full sized beams, professional sets of bars and a huge foam pit.

Utopia Active can cater for up to 2000 members from walking age all the way up to 18 years old thanks to a team of 15 expert coaches plus 15 young leaders and support staff.

Utopia Active Wakefield will also offer a wide range of dance, cheerleading and parkour classes from June 14 onwards, plus baby-development classes, pre-school, and toddler gym to help Wakefield children stay active in a fun and educational environment.

A soft play area where adults can stay while little ones play has also been built at the gym.

Community will be at the heart of Utopia Active with a dedicated café opening later in June, as a place for parents and members to meet and enjoy.

To celebrate their launch, Utopia Active is offering free taster sessions with its coaches, across its broad timetable of available activities.

Children will be able to enjoy up to two completely free sessions for the first two weeks of opening when registered online at www.utopiaactive.co.uk.

Utopia Active Wakefield will also host children’s parties at the venue and holiday camps with the first camp taking place at the end of May.

Kirstie Limbert, said: “We believe that gymnastics is the best foundation sport that a child can do. In the past, gymnastics has been extremely selective and competitive, but we want every child to be able to access the sport no matter their age or ability.

“Gymnastics offers such an amazing foundation for girls and boys to build balance, co-ordination, strength and ability. It is also a fantastic way to build children’s confidence, courage, and important practical skills such as time management.

“Our incredible team of coaches are dedicated to inspiring children to build self-belief that they can carry with them outside of the gym into school and beyond into their future lives as adults.

“There’s nothing else in Wakefield like our purpose-built venue and we have found that there is a huge demand for our offering in the area.

“We cannot wait to welcome budding young Wakefield gymnasts to Utopia. Coaching doesn’t feel like a job to us, it’s our passion.”