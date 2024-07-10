To celebrate the opening, aspiring gymnasts can try out the facility with a free lesson and meet trampoline gymnast, Eitan Aibi during a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Children will be able to leap, roll and tumble into the world of gymnastics with a new state-of-the-art school at Xscape Yorkshire.

The new gymnasium will officially open its doors on Saturday, July 20, offering local children the chance to start their gymnastics journey.

The Gymnastics Academy is expanding to open its fourth club following success at its other locations in Leeds, Batley and Huddersfield.

The new facility will offer gymnastics lessons for children aged four months to 16 years old, led by fully qualified, DBS-checked instructors.

Young people can take part in award-winning programmes in gymnastics, tumbling, trampolining, bar and beam and will cater for all abilities, with beginner, intermediate, and advanced classes available as well as weekend, evening and one-to-one classes.

Additional offerings include birthday parties, breakfast clubs as well as a daytime parent and toddler program for children under three.

During the opening weekend, The Gymnastics Academy is offering free taster classes for all ages to try out their new facility*, along with giveaways for visitors.

Aspiring gymnasts at the opening can also meet trampoline gymnast Eitan Aibi, a senior member of Team GB who will be making a special appearance to celebrate the launch with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8.45am.

The gymnasium will also be offering a £15 discount for its popular OFSTEAD registered holiday camp to celebrate the launch, providing the perfect balance of fun and fitness for children aged three upwards, from 8am to 5pm every day.

The discounted price is £19.99 per child for a full day of gymnastics, compared to the usual price of £34.99 per day.

Shannon, Site Manager at The Gymnastics Academy said: “Our new state-of-the-art facility at Xscape Yorkshire is dedicated to nurturing young talent and promoting physical fitness in a safe and professional environment.

“Our team of experienced coaches is committed to providing fun and challenging classes for young gymnasts, with sessions to suit all abilities. We look forward to welcoming children of all ages and their families, whether they are looking for a new hobby or are developing athletes, in celebrating the sport of gymnastics."

Jason Warren, Centre Director at Xscape Yorkshire, said, “We’re excited to welcome The Gymnastics Academy into our roster of exciting brands and activities at Xscape Yorkshire.

"Our goal has always been to create a dynamic and welcoming environment where families can come together to enjoy a variety of activities – and with this new addition, we’re confident we can continue to be a fun day out for all.”

*Booking required. Timings and session availability for the free classes can be found here.