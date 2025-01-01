Whether you’re looking to get in shape or just want to be a bit more active – the new year is the perfect starting point for someone interested in signing up to a gym.Whether you’re looking to get in shape or just want to be a bit more active – the new year is the perfect starting point for someone interested in signing up to a gym.
New Year fitness: 11 of the best gyms and fitness centres in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

By Leanne Clarke
Published 1st Jan 2025, 11:30 GMT
The new year is the perfect motivation to try to be more active for many people across Wakefield and the Five Towns.

From strength training to treadmills, exercise classes to swimming pools – gyms across the district have everything you need to become healthier.

Here are 11 of the best gyms and fitness centres across Wakefield, according to Google Reviews.

Antel Developments, Unit 3 Dewsbury Rd, Wakefield WF2 9BL. 4.7 stars out of 5 based on 459 Google reviews.

1. The Gym Group

Pure Gym at Trinity Walk, Wakefield has 4.2 stars from 404 Google Reviews.

2. Pure Gym

Joe Ralphs Gym, Rear of, Tesco Express, Stanley Road, Wakefield,, has 4.9 stars out of 5 from 134 reviews.

3. Joe Ralphs Gym

Total Fitness at SilkWood Park, Fryers Way, Wakefield, Ossett, has 4.2 stars from 424 reviews.

4. Total Fitness

