New Year fitness: 11 of the best gyms and fitness centres in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

Whether you’re looking to get in shape or just want to be a bit more active – the new year is the perfect starting point for someone interested in signing up to a gym.
From strength training to treadmills, exercise classes to swimming pools – gyms across the district have everything you need to become healthier.
Here are 11 of the best gyms and fitness centres across Wakefield, according to Google Reviews.
1. The Gym Group
Antel Developments, Unit 3 Dewsbury Rd, Wakefield WF2 9BL. 4.7 stars out of 5 based on 459 Google reviews. Photo: Google
2. Pure Gym
Pure Gym at Trinity Walk, Wakefield has 4.2 stars from 404 Google Reviews. Photo: Google
3. Joe Ralphs Gym
Joe Ralphs Gym, Rear of, Tesco Express, Stanley Road, Wakefield,, has 4.9 stars out of 5 from 134 reviews. Photo: Google
4. Total Fitness
Total Fitness at SilkWood Park, Fryers Way, Wakefield, Ossett, has 4.2 stars from 424 reviews. Photo: Google
