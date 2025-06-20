NewCold: Plans approved to extend giant storage warehouse

Plans to extend a major storage distribution centre in Wakefield have been given the go-ahead.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scheme involves building a new 41m-high structure at the NewCold site, on Newmarket Lane, Stanley.

The company said the new 2,824 sq m building would allow up to 15,500 pallets of goods to be stored at the facility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement submitted to Wakefield Council on behalf of the firm said: “This development responds to growing demand for storage, particularly in the food and distribution sectors, which are vital to the region’s economy.”

Plans to a extend major cold storage distribution centre in Wakefield have been approved. The scheme involves building a new 41m high structure at the Newcold site, on Newmarket Lane, Stanley.

The warehouse, which lies close to junction 30 of the M62, currently houses a cold storage facility serving local and regional business and supporting the logistics sector.

The existing structure, built in 2018, also includes administrative offices, loading bays, and parking for delivery vehicles.

Objectors criticised the development at the time, saying it dominated the skyline to the north of the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other large warehouses, including a major Amazon distribution centre, have since been built close to the NewCold site.

No objections to the latest application were submitted to the council.

The planning statement said the structure would “blend seamlessly” into the existing structure.

It said: “The design of the extension is cohesive with the current facility, maintaining consistency in scale, form, and materials.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The new building will feature a simple rectangular form, typical of cold storage facilities, to maximise internal storage space and optimise operational flow.”

The nearest houses are situated 260m from the warehouse.

Local residents complained about their lives being “made a misery” due to dust and noise generated during the construction of the Amazon warehouse in 2022.

Addressing the concerns, the document said: “It is anticipated there may be impacts from the construction period of the development

“However, these could be managed through a construction environmental management plan placed as a condition on this application.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“During the operation of the facility it is not considered that the proposal will result in a significant impact on the residential amenity of these properties.”

A council environmental health department said they were satisfied the extension would not lead to “significant adverse impacts” for local residents.

A planning officer’s report said: “Although the warehouse is predominantly automated, there is an operational risk associated with system failures, cyber security threats, or other emergency situations that could disrupt automated processes.

“The proposed extension will provide a dedicated manual handling area, enabling continued operations in such circumstances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The proposed extension is considered to be in keeping with the scale, design, and character of the existing development and surrounding area.

“It would not result in any significant adverse impacts on local amenity, highway safety, environmental quality, or heritage considerations.”