Nominations are now open for the Wakefield District Unsung Heroes of 2022

Last year's Unsung Heroes award ceremony at Wakefield Cathedral

The search is on for volunteers in your area who have been relied upon to make life possible during the midst of the difficult times we have all been through and to those who are determined to bring joy to people’s lives as we return to normal.

Thousands of families and elderly people across the Wakefield District rely on the services provided by these wonderful volunteers and we would like your help in recognising their service to the community.

David Dinmore, Community Foundation chair said: “Community activity across the district plays an essential part in the life of this area. We want to recognise the thousands of volunteers who have continued to play their part, without thought for their own safety, in delivering essential services during the pandemic and afterwards.”

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the next few weeks, we are asking Express readers to help us to recognise the extraordinary work being undertaken by thousands of people throughout our communities.

Who is the special someone in your community that goes that extra mile? The person who volunteers to help make other people’s lives that bit better or simply puts a smile on people’s faces by bringing the community together.

They may have run/organised activities or supported older people and families as we all came to terms with a different way of living.

This could include areas such as sport and culture, disability or mental health, illness or bereavement, befriending or caring, delivering medicines or food parcels but they are not exclusive.

If you know of someone involved in another activity area, then please nominate them.

Please make a nomination today by completing the form online at wakefieldcf.org.uk.

All of the winning nominees are invited to the 2022 Unsung Heroes Awards, at Wakefield Cathedral, Friday, October 14.