Normanton's SEW-EURODRIVE UK secures contract with London Gatwick to drive sustainability across entire baggage operation

Normanton-based industry-leading specialist in drive technology, SEW-EURODRIVE UK, has secured a contract with London Gatwick, the first airport to fully upgrade to SEW's sustainable lubricant, GearFluid, as part of its goal to become net zero for its own emissions by 2030.

GearFluid is an innovative sustainable biomass lubricant which helps reduce carbon emissions, extend the service life of drives and increase efficiency. It will support the sustainable improvements to London Gatwick’s baggage handling processes, which handles nearly 12 million bags every year.

The product is being rolled out as standard for all of SEW-EURODRIVE’s MOVEGEAR® range as the company looks to provide more sustainable solutions for its customers. Other SEW clients will be transitioned onto GearFluid as their gears are replaced or serviced, with London Gatwick being the first to fully switch to help meet their sustainability goals.

SEW-EURODRIVE UK has worked with London Gatwick for 15 years and has more than 3,000 SEW gears and motors installed across its 674-hectare site with its baggage handling system spanning approximately 13,000 metres. London Gatwick will require approximately one litre of GearFluid for each MOVIGEAR® unit on its site.

London Gatwick baggage carousel

Stevie Summers, senior engineering manager, at London Gatwick, said: “We’ve used MOVIGEAR® drives at London Gatwick for nearly 15 years now and have had positive experiences with SEW products.

“We are working to make sustainability part of everything we do at London Gatwick and the benefits of GearFluid are clear.

We’re proud to be one of the first to roll-out GearFluid, and we’re looking forward to seeing the benefits over the next few years as we implement our Decade of Change, where we are working to be net-zero for our own emissions (Scope 1 and 2) by 2030.”

Piers Todd, area sales manager at SEW-EURODRIVE UK, added: “We are proud to play a part in London Gatwick’s goals and help to make a real difference to both their operations and sustainability goals. GearFluid is such an exciting product for us and hopefully we can support more businesses to reach their carbon reduction targets and improve their operations.

Piers Todd, Area Sales Manager, SEW

“GearFluid has been developed to reduce friction and wear, extending the service life of the gears. Compared to conventional biodegradable oils, GearFluid extends the interval between lubricant changes by up to 300 per cent, massively reducing cost, down time and environmental impact.”

SEW-EURODRIVE UK is the world’s leading specialist in drive technology, with an integrated range of products, software and customer support delivering seamless solutions for a wide range of industries, from logistics, to manufacturing, to airport handling.