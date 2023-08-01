The powered access specialists welcomed Yorkshire-born world-renowned cornetist Roger Webster to their Yorkshire Day celebrations today (August 1) who performed a unique rendition of the ‘Ilkley Moor Bar Tat’, supported by Michelle Rushworth, Adrian Nurney and Ginette Nurney, on a scissor lift at their base in Normanton.

Roger is an English cornetist who has been critically acclaimed for his performances across the world.

Having played the cornet as a child, his talent soon began to show with Roger joining Grimethorpe Colliery Junior Band in 1971.

Yorkshire-born world-renowned cornetist Roger Webster playing ‘Ilkley Moor Bar Tat’ supported by Michelle Rushworth, Adrian Nurney and Ginette Nurney on a scissor lift in Normanton.

On his history with the instrument, Roger said: “As players, we have all played at a very high level, from Black Dyke, Grimethorpe, BBC Philharmonic, and current British Open Champions Brighouse.

"We thought we’d try taking it up a notch and play at the highest level for Yorkshire Day.”

Roger’s performance song, the “Ilkley Moor Bar Tat”, is a folk song from Yorkshire, sung in the Yorkshire dialect, and is considered the unofficial anthem of Yorkshire of which he sang at Horizon Platform’s regional celebratory day.

The event, which celebrated all things Yorkshire, also included a traditional pie and peas and a flat cap throwing competition.

David Webster, Finance Director at Horizon Platforms, and son of Roger Webster, shared his excitement around the Yorkshire Day celebrations: “We’re a national supplier of powered access that are immensely proud of our Yorkshire roots.

"As such, we wanted to celebrate our heritage by having a few events from our super-depot in Normanton.

"I have a memory of Brian May performing the National Anthem on Buckingham Palace, and wanted to replicate this.