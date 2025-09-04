Objections to convenience store licence over claims of underage alcohol sales

Residents have called for an application to sell alcohol at a Wakefield shop to be rejected over claims children have been able to buy booze at the premises.

Concerns have also been raised that illegal tobacco products have been sold at Hendal Lane Store, in Kettlethorpe.

Wakefield Council received two objections from members of the public after Mohammed Ziarat and Paul Abayomi Adegbemisoye applied for a premises licence.

The application seeks permission to sell alcohol for consumption off the premises between 8am and 8pm, Monday to Saturday, and 9am to 8pm on Sunday.

Application documents state: “This is a convenience store serving the local community and we have this shop on rent with a lease.

“The shop had already been serving alcohol in the past.

“There have been no issues reported from the local community.

“The shop has been an off-licence for a while and the local community wants us to sell alcohol.

“The shop has been running for the last 40 years or so.”

The applicants said a licence holder would be at the premises at all times when alcohol was being sold.

They added that the store would be covered by CCTV cameras and anyone who looked under the age of 21 would be asked for identification when buying alcohol.

They added: “Staff will be trained on how to identify fake IDs and how to refuse a sale to a minor.

“A logbook will be maintained to record instances where alcohol sales are refused.

“We will display clear and visible signs on the premises that underage drinking is not condoned, constitutes an offence in law and that they may well be required to produce proof of their age to a member of staff.”

Objecting to the proposals, one member of the public said: “It has come to my attention that the establishment has already been selling alcohol on the premises without a licence for several months.

“Furthermore, it has been reported to me in conversations with parents that the establishment has been selling alcohol to underage children during this period.

“This is a serious concern as it not only violates law but also poses a significant risk to the community.”

Requesting the application be refused, the objector added: “They have already demonstrated a disregard for the law and the regulations that are in place to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the community.”

A second resident said they had purchased alcohol at the shop for a family party on July 23 this year and still had a receipt.

They said: “However, the receipt that came from the till only labelled the alcohol as ‘miscellaneous item’, not specifically four cans of Strongbow I had purchased for my brother-in-law.

“I can provide these if needed in photos. I also have evidence of the alcohol displayed both in the refrigerator and on shelves”

The same resident also expressed concern that “counterfeit or overseas cigarettes” were being sold.

They added: “Last time I was in store a gentlemen asked for (50g of) tobacco and was charged £15.

“From my little knowledge of tobacco prices I am inclined to think this is very cheap.

“I would not like to make this assumption and cause concern if it were not something that I witnessed myself.”

Councillors are due to consider the application at a licensing sub-committee hearing on September 11.