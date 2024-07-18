One of UK’s leading independent tyre specialists opens second site in Wakefield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bush Tyres (B.A. Bush & Son Limited), one of the UK’s leading independent tyre specialists, has signed a 10-year lease on an industrial unit in Wakefield, as the firm gears up for further expansion across the North of England. The news comes just three months after Bush Tyres opened its first branch in the city.

Located at Unit 3 Flanshaw Industrial Estate, Wakefield, the Towngate PLC-owned property comprises a 6,437 sq ft (598.05 sq m) trade counter unit, set to aid the company’s service delivery over the next decade of letting.

Matthew Lincoln, general manager at Bush Tyres, comments: “Our ‘quality at all costs’ philosophy underpins everything we do at Bush Tyres. Choosing the right locations to expand our footprint is a significant part of that promise — ensuring we not only deliver exceptional products and services but that our expertise is timely and accessible too.

“Situated just a few miles west of Wakefield city centre, and less than half a mile from Junction 40 of the M1 motorway, the space forms part of a busy and thriving industrial area, with excellent connections to partners and suppliers. We’re confident this investment will help us deliver exactly that.”

Bush Tyres

As well as supplying and fitting car, van, truck, industrial, and agricultural tyres, Bush Tyres offers a puncture repair and specialist wheels service, in addition to mobile tyre fitting and 24-hour nationwide breakdown cover.

“We are delighted to have been able to offer a solution to aid Bush Tyres’ expansion plans,” adds Tom Lamb, property manager at Towngate PLC. “It is a pleasure to welcome them to Flanshaw Industrial Estate.”