One of Wakefield's biggest warehouses changes hands in major investment deal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A vast 296,500 sq ft distribution warehouse at South Elmsall, that is let to high street giant Superdrug, has changed hands for more than £17million.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The building has been sold by a client of leading global asset management group, Columbia Threadneedle Investments. It has been bought by Arrow Capital Partners, the specialist investor, developer and manager of real estate in Europe and Asia-Pacific, for its Strategic Industrial Real Estate joint venture with Cerberus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Columbia Threadneedle Investments was advised by Leeds property consultancy, GV&Co’s investment division and M1 Agency advised Arrow Capital Partners.

The warehouse sits in an 18-acre site and is let to Superdrug Stores Plc, which has occupied the facility for almost 34 years since it was built.

A vast 296,500 sq ft distribution warehouse at South Elmsall has sold in major investment deal

Daniel Walker, from GV&Co, said: “This is a high quality, mission-critical asset located close to the A1M, as well as offering easy access to the M62 and M1, making it an integral part of Superdrug’s distribution network. We are delighted to have secured the off-market sale to Arrow and complete the final part of our client’s asset management strategy for the property.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robert Howe, head of real estate, Europe, at Arrow Capital Partners, commented: “This transaction reflects our ongoing commitment to acquire mission-critical assets offering strong reversionary potential for our SIRE joint venture.

“Our focus remains on identifying and acquiring standing investment and development opportunities that offer strong potential for value creation and sustainable returns for our investors.”