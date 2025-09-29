One Touch accelerates growth after securing Togo partnership

A Leeds-based AI-powered hospitality specialist, One Touch has announced today that it is partnering with The Only Way Togo (“Togo”) to accelerate the business and meet the increased demand for innovative AI technologies for restaurants across Yorkshire and the UK.

Togo, headquartered in Halifax is one of the UK’s leading AI-powered online booking systems. This collaboration with One Touch brings two innovators together to integrate AI into the restaurant industry and increase One Touch’s presence at scale.

One Touch is an AI-powered voice automation system specifically designed for UK restaurants, helping them effortlessly take table bookings 24/7, request food delivery and handle customer queries. The contract secured with Togo brings One Touch to over 400 restaurants across Yorkshire and UK that are currently signed up with Togo. This includes the Italian family run restaurant group The Capri whose portfolio includes restaurants in Wakefield, Leeds, Horbury, and Mirfield, including Capri at the Vine, Capri at the Containers and Capri Home Dining.

One Touch was created to overcome the challenges of managing a busy restaurant and handling telephone bookings. It takes telephone bookings, understands casual conversation with customers, using natural language processing (NLP) and seamless real-time voice interactions. It handles both in-hours and off-house calls to ensure a booking opportunity is not missed.

Craig Pollock, Director at One Touch said: “Our vision is to deliver leading edge, AI-powered technology capabilities to more customers across the UK. We’re thrilled to partner with a pioneering company like Togo to help us accelerate this ambition. This partnership will enable us to harness the Togo integrated booking platform with One Touch’s AI-powered voice automation system, giving restaurants the benefits of both systems. This will lead to easier experiences for restaurant owners and their staff because it frees up valuable time for staff from answering the phone, helping them to deliver an exceptional in-house dining service.”

Mark Hayhurst, Managing Director at Togo added: “Togo and One Touch are working together to scale up AI applications quickly, reliably and affordably. One Touch is a great complement to the Togo online table booking software. Together our technology is optimising and creating efficiencies in restaurant operations, enhancing team member and customer experiences.“

Paymen Karimi, Owner of The Capri Group added: “Craig and the team at One Touch have been moving at pace to launch their AI voice-automated software and it’s fantastic to see their partnership with Togo who we already use for our online bookings. Both are now being used across all of The Capri restaurants and it’s improving our front-of-house experience and increasing bookings.”

Launched by restaurant tech entrepreneurs Craig Pollock and David Downs, One Touch has received investment from Andrew Pennock, former COO of Veezu, bringing together a powerful combination of market expertise and knowledge. Craig and David have 10 years in the restaurant tech space building software and payment solutions.