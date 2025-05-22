Onward Holdings Ltd: Behind the Scenes with Gavin Parkin
Mr Parkin has been affiliated with Onward Holdings since 2019, initially serving as a consultant before assuming the full-time position of Finance Director in November 2024.
His journey into finance began with KPMG, where he qualified as a Chartered Accountant before moving on to a 13-year tenure at the Rugby Football League, ultimately serving as Head of Finance. He later gained valuable experience managing a number of Private Finance Initiative (PFI) schemes for schools and hospitals before establishing himself as a financial consultant. The extensive financial expertise and strategic acumen gained made his transition to Finance Director with Onward Holdings a natural progression.
“I’ve had the privilege of working alongside the Onward Holdings team for several years, and seen first-hand the company’s growth and ambition,” said Gavin. “It’s an exciting time to be part of a business with such a strong foundation and a clear vision for the future.”
Gavin’s role involves overseeing financial operations, managing cash flow and advising on strategic opportunities that will help to drive the company forward. His recent leadership in a company-wide restructure was a major financial milestone for the business, and underscores his ability to navigate complex challenges while ensuring financial stability.
Onward Holdings, a company with over 95 years of history, continues to evolve with innovation and adaptability at its core. “Despite its long-standing heritage, Onward feels like a young and dynamic company, always striving to be the best. The team is fantastic, and I’m proud to be part of its future,” Gavin added.
Looking ahead, Gavin sees strong financial prospects for the company. While challenges such as planning restrictions and market fluctuations will always exist within the commercial property sector, Onward Holdings is well-positioned to navigate them with a robust strategy and a talented team.
When asked about his philosophy for financial success, Gavin shared a key insight he had picked up along the way: “A previous boss once told me, ‘Profit for vanity, cash for sanity.’ You can have impressive profits on paper, but if you don’t ensure cash flow, things can unravel quickly. That’s a principle I always keep in mind.”
With his expertise and leadership, Gavin Parkin is set to play a pivotal role in Onward Holdings’ continued success. The company looks forward to an exciting new chapter under his financial guidance.