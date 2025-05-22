Onward Holdings Ltd: Behind the Scenes with Gavin Parkin

As Onward Holdings Ltd marks an impressive 95 years in business, we sought to gain valuable insights from Gavin Parkin, one of the principal figures responsible for helping to drive the company’s future growth within the commercial property sector.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Parkin has been affiliated with Onward Holdings since 2019, initially serving as a consultant before assuming the full-time position of Finance Director in November 2024.

His journey into finance began with KPMG, where he qualified as a Chartered Accountant before moving on to a 13-year tenure at the Rugby Football League, ultimately serving as Head of Finance. He later gained valuable experience managing a number of Private Finance Initiative (PFI) schemes for schools and hospitals before establishing himself as a financial consultant. The extensive financial expertise and strategic acumen gained made his transition to Finance Director with Onward Holdings a natural progression.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve had the privilege of working alongside the Onward Holdings team for several years, and seen first-hand the company’s growth and ambition,” said Gavin. “It’s an exciting time to be part of a business with such a strong foundation and a clear vision for the future.”

Gavin Parkin, Finance Director, Onward Holdings Ltd

Gavin’s role involves overseeing financial operations, managing cash flow and advising on strategic opportunities that will help to drive the company forward. His recent leadership in a company-wide restructure was a major financial milestone for the business, and underscores his ability to navigate complex challenges while ensuring financial stability.

Onward Holdings, a company with over 95 years of history, continues to evolve with innovation and adaptability at its core. “Despite its long-standing heritage, Onward feels like a young and dynamic company, always striving to be the best. The team is fantastic, and I’m proud to be part of its future,” Gavin added.

Looking ahead, Gavin sees strong financial prospects for the company. While challenges such as planning restrictions and market fluctuations will always exist within the commercial property sector, Onward Holdings is well-positioned to navigate them with a robust strategy and a talented team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked about his philosophy for financial success, Gavin shared a key insight he had picked up along the way: “A previous boss once told me, ‘Profit for vanity, cash for sanity.’ You can have impressive profits on paper, but if you don’t ensure cash flow, things can unravel quickly. That’s a principle I always keep in mind.”

With his expertise and leadership, Gavin Parkin is set to play a pivotal role in Onward Holdings’ continued success. The company looks forward to an exciting new chapter under his financial guidance.