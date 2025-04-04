Onward Holdings Ltd celebrating 95 years of success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Yorkshire based commercial property specialists, Onward Holdings Ltd are celebrating a significant milestone this year as the business enters its 95th year of trading.

Founded by Willie Storey in September 1930, the former Ackworth Transport Company is now a fourth-generation family business with facilities throughout the north of England.

Initially a trucking company, the organisation was incorporated in 1932. In 1943, it acquired John Hinchcliffe & Son, a local quarrying and tarmac business. This acquisition allowed the company to expand its operations nationwide and grow to a fleet of over 90 vehicles.

The business was nationalised in 1948, which provided cash for diversification into quarrying and asphalt. It was then de-nationalised in 1955, leading to a number of other purchases, including Onward Road Transport (Selby) Ltd, which further expanded the trucking business. Subsequently, construction began on the first warehouse in Selby. Sadly, this was to be a development Willie Storey was unable to see to fruition due to his untimely death in 1961.

Ackworth Transport Company, December 1961

During the rest of the ‘70’s and throughout the ‘80’s the company disposed of its none transport related assets, while continuing to construct extensive warehousing. It remained operating in this form until in 1994, the decision was made to sell the transport arm of the business. As the focus was now solely on warehousing and commercial property the company rebranded to become Onward Holdings Ltd, as it is still known today.

Since then, Onward has gone from strength-to-strength; investing regionally in land and property for a variety of residential, industrial and commercial uses, providing managed 3rd Party Logistics (3PL) services and offering affordable self-storage solutions.

Neil Storey, Sales Director at Onward Holdings commented: “We are looking to build on the success of our previous developments at Normanton 108, Phoenix 66, Barbara House Cross Green, Good Hope Close and Atlas Park, by continuing with both new developments and redevelopments across multiple locations. These have maintained strong demand over the years, and we will continue to offer quality units for our clients.”

With fourth-generation family members, Will Storey and Kieren Bloomer now also taking on leadership roles, the company looks set to embrace a fresh chapter in its long history. The two new directors are focusing their efforts on adapting the current business to meet the evolving demands of a modern logistics and commercial property market.

“Onward specialises in redeveloping commercial units that are heading towards the end of their lifecycle” stated Kieren. “Our sustainable program of redevelopment allows us to utilise as much of the original building as practically possible, while still producing the quality of facility that our customers expect. This allows us to increase the overall lifespan of the unit, ensuring it can be used for many more years to come.”

Despite the changes Onward has experienced over its 95 years in business, it’s great to know the company still retains its long-standing values at heart; “to provide a range of value for money, quality, flexible facilities that provide ‘Space For All.”

We wish them all the best in their future endeavours and look forward to seeing what this exciting new chapter holds.