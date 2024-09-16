Open Communications appoints PR account Executive

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Open Communications, the straight-talking PR and content marketing agency based at Tileyard North in Wakefield, has announced the appointment of Laura Wood as PR Account Executive.

Having graduated with a first-class BA(Hons) degree in English Language from Edge Hill University, Laura approached Open Comms for a short-term placement before being offered the full-time position.

Responsibilities of the new role will include liaising with clients, drafting press releases, writing blogs, producing engaging assets, managing social media accounts and providing monthly reports and analytics.

Director at Open Communications, Emma Lupton, comments: “We would like to take this opportunity to welcome Laura to the team. She is keen, enthusiastic and a perfect fit for our agency. It’s such an exciting time for us, especially as we continue to grow and take on new clients and projects.

“As our remit continues to expand with many of our clients, it is important that we all work together to offer a fresh perspective and bring new ideas to the table. Laura is already doing that, and we know she will become a real asset to the team.”

PR Account Executive at Open Communications, Laura Wood, adds: “I am really excited to join the team here at Open Comms. It feels like the perfect place for me grow, both personally and professionally, as I start my career in the Public Relations industry.

“Everyone has been so welcoming, and having done some work experience here before, I already felt integrated into the team and ready to contribute. I’m looking forward to diving into the variety of tasks and getting to know the clients - this diversity makes every day so different yet fulfilling.

“I have already learnt so much. I can’t wait to see where this journey takes me.”

Already the preferred PR agency for brands including CorrBoard UK, FDM Document Solutions, Glaziers Hall, Martin Walsh Architectural and Walker & Sutcliffe, Open Communications continues to expand its client portfolio.

For further details about Open Comms, its team and the brands it represents, please visit www.opencomms.co.uk or for regular updates follow @Open Communications UK Ltd on LinkedIn and @opencomms_ on Instagram.