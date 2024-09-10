Opening date announced for opening of Scandinavian-inspired homewares, Søstrene Grene, at Trinity Walk

Søstrene Grene, the Danish homewares and lifestyle brand, is ready to open at Trinity Walk this month – and is offering giveaway for the first 100 customers through the door.

This is Søstrene Grene’s third Yorkshire store following the opening of York and Sheffield locations last year.

Shoppers can expect Scandinavian designs in a wide range of homewares, furniture, kitchen products, gifting, wrapping paper, crafts, toys, accessories and “mini home” products for children.

To celebrate the grand opening in Wakefield, Søstrene Grene will gift the lucky first 100 customers with a voucher for a free large, tufted rug worth over £60 and a canvas tote bag filled with an exciting selection of products. Customers can also some expect special live performances and refreshments whilst they explore the new store.

UK Joint Venture Partner, Jonathan Cooper, who runs Søstrene Grene stores across the North of England, is looking forward to the Wakefield opening.

He said: “We’re so excited to be bringing our third store to Yorkshire. Trinity Walk is a great shopping destination and we can’t wait to introduce our brand to the local community.

“Our opening morning is not one to be missed, with our fantastic giveaway for the first 100 customers sure to bring big queues to the centre. We’re looking forward to a very busy and positive welcome to Wakefield!”

The new store will see the continued rollout of the brand’s new ‘Retail for the Senses’ concept. Incorporating subdued lighting, relaxing classical music and creative product displays, the new store model aims to slowdown the pace of everyday life.

Søstrene Grene, Wakefield will open at Trinity Walk on Friday, September 20 at 10am.