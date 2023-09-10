Ossett eye hospital celebrates business milestone as they welcome 20,000th patient

Carol Eastwood, 75, learned she was the landmark patient when she visited the hospital recently for NHS treatment.

She’d previously had the same procedure at SpaMedica on her left eye, and this time requested a referral to the same hospital after being impressed by the service during her first visit.

Carol said: “I couldn’t believe how quickly I was treated after seeing my optician, it’s amazing. I was offered SpaMedica for my first eye and then asked to be referred here again because I was so pleased with the service.

“Everyone at the hospital was so helpful and it’s been a lovely, comfortable experience. I’d definitely tell anyone who needs cataract surgery not to worry about it. I’d rather come to SpaMedica to get my eyes treated than go to the dentist any day!”

SpaMedica Wakefield, in Ossett, opened in 2016, and provides NHS cataract surgery, YAG laser capsulotomy, and medical retina services.

The local eye hospital was one of the first hospitals opened by the company, which recently celebrated another significant milestone: its 15-year anniversary.

The hospital branch has since expanded to 49 sites across the country12 with 12 of these hospitals, including SpaMedica Wakefield, receiving an ‘Outstanding’ CQC rating.

Hospital manager at SpaMedica Wakefield, Christine Leadbeater, said: “It was fantastic to welcome Carol and celebrate with her as our 20,000th cataract patient. Of course, Carol is much more than a number, and we’re thrilled to hear she chose to return to us for her second surgery after being impressed by the service she received.

“We treat our patients like family, and it’s always lovely to hear positive feedback as a result of the hard work of our team; each staff member is truly passionate about delivering the highest quality care, ensuring every patient has a welcoming, comfortable experience with us and that their independence is restored.